The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) reported a shooting involving an officer took place on Monday.

The shooting happened on 70th Avenue East, according to PCSD.

“All officers are OK,” wrote an X post at 4 p.m.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department had an officer involved shooting at the 26000 block of 70th Ave. E. All Officers are OK. Media will be available at the 25800 block of 70th Ave. E. pic.twitter.com/QJ0B6Gs5EK — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) July 15, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.