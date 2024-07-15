Close
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reports officer-involved shooting

Jul 15, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Pierce County deputies have reported an office-involved shooting. (Photo courtesy of PCSD)

BY JULIA DALLAS


The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) reported a shooting involving an officer took place on Monday.

The shooting happened on 70th Avenue East, according to PCSD.

“All officers are OK,” wrote an X post at 4 p.m.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reports officer-involved shooting