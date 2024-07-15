Runaway wallaby hops out of arms reach of deputies in Parkland

A wallaby was caught on camera running around Parkland Sunday morning

According to The Seattle Times, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were the first on the scene. They described the runaway as having “big ears and tiny forearms.”

More animals: Sea lion pup earns her name at local zoo; another animal expecting

Troopers and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies tried to wrangle the animal at 158th Street East and B Street East, but it escaped. Eventually, a trooper tackled it and took it away, reported KIRO 7.

A deputy captured the incident on his body camera, to view the video, visit KIRO 7’s website.

“No deputies, troopers or wallabies were hurt in today’s incident,” PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The Seattle Times reported the wallaby was returned to Debbie Dolittle’s Petting Zoo in Parkland but when asked about it over the phone, someone at the petting zoo told The Seattle Times “That’s not our wallaby.”

MyNW news: Olympia police arrest suspects who steal puppies, bear spray owners

According to National Geographic, wallabies are mammals and herbivores. Their average lifespan is nine years and they are typically 12 to 41 inches, with a tail between 10 to 29 inches. They weigh around four to five pounds.

The San Diego Zoo’s website states the main difference between a wallaby and a kangaroo is that kangaroos are bigger. However, other than their size the two are quite similar.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Other animal news