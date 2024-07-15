Close
Runaway wallaby hops out of arms reach of deputies in Parkland

Jul 15, 2024, 1:06 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm

Photo: A deputy's body camera captured a runaway wallaby in Parkland....

A deputy's body camera captured a runaway wallaby in Parkland. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7 via PCSD)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7 via PCSD)

BY JULIA DALLAS


A wallaby was caught on camera running around Parkland Sunday morning

According to The Seattle Times, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were the first on the scene. They described the runaway as having “big ears and tiny forearms.”

Troopers and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies tried to wrangle the animal at 158th Street East and B Street East, but it escaped. Eventually, a trooper tackled it and took it away, reported KIRO 7.

A deputy captured the incident on his body camera, to view the video, visit KIRO 7’s website.

“No deputies, troopers or wallabies were hurt in today’s incident,” PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The Seattle Times reported the wallaby was returned to Debbie Dolittle’s Petting Zoo in Parkland but when asked about it over the phone, someone at the petting zoo told The Seattle Times “That’s not our wallaby.”

According to National Geographic, wallabies are mammals and herbivores. Their average lifespan is nine years and they are typically 12 to 41 inches, with a tail between 10 to 29 inches. They weigh around four to five pounds.

The San Diego Zoo’s website states the main difference between a wallaby and a kangaroo is that kangaroos are bigger. However, other than their size the two are quite similar.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

