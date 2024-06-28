Rainforest animal found at rest area finds refuge in local zoo

A kinkajou, a rainforest animal that looks similar to a lemur, was discovered far from its natural habitat. The animal was found at the east Selah Creek rest area near Yakima over the weekend, reported the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Hello from our friendly Kinkajou! What’s that you say? It’s a nocturnal rainforest animal. Why was it at our east Selah Creek Rest Area over the wknd? We have no idea, but our friends with Dept. of Fish & Wildlife rescued him. We don’t know if it was dropped off or escaped. pic.twitter.com/1Xsyu8bOH2 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 24, 2024

WSDOT crews said they didn’t know why it was at the rest area but thought it either escaped or was dropped off. Shortly after it was found, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police rescued it.

The Tacoma Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium then posted about the kinkajou, saying it will temporarily live at the zoo. It also said zoo staff “quickly mobilized” the animal and are working with state wildlife officials to find a space place for it to live.

A young kinkajou was found abandoned at a rest stop in Yakima on Sunday, June 23. Rescued by the @WDFW Police, he will live temporarily at Point Defiance Zoo. Zoo staff quickly mobilized, working with state wildlife officials, to find a safe place for this rainforest mammal. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/XldLp3yuta — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) June 25, 2024

When the kinkajou first arrived, the zoo said it was immediately quarantined at the zoo’s hospital and underwent a comprehensive wellness exam with the veterinarian team. The zoo also noted that while the animal is not endangered, it is hunted for its fur and the exotic pet trade.

“This kinkajou’s survival is a testament to the collaborative efforts of state wildlife law enforcement and the Zoo, highlighting the dangers of the illegal pet trade,” stated the zoo.

But what is a kinkajou exactly?

According to the San Diego Zoo, a kink-ah-joo can be found in the tropical rainforests from southern Mexico through Brazil. Its scientific name is Potos flavus, which translates to golden drinker, as the animal has a golden-brown coat and is fond of nectar. The zoo said the name kinkajou comes from a word that means honey bear and the animal has a sweet tooth.

Although many confuse kinkajou with primates, the animal is actually a carnivore from the Procyonidae family, the same family as raccoons.

“Despite their cuteness, kinkajous do not make good pets,” stated Point Defiance.

