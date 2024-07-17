A Tacoma man is behind bars after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff with police in Edmonds. Police say it started on Monday when officers responded to a disturbance call at the victim’s home. By the time officers arrived, they say the 33-year-old suspect fled.

During their investigation, police say they discovered the victim suffered minor injuries and the incident was escalated from a disturbance to a case of domestic violence.

According to investigators, when the suspect returned to the Edmonds home in the 21800 block of 80th Ave W. Tuesday night, a neighbor had called 911. Officers responded around 9:00 PM and knocked on the door, announcing they were police officers, but they said neither the suspect nor the victim answered the door.

Police immediately called the North Sound Metro Swat team and a negotiator to the scene. Investigators say for the next three hours they tried to make contact with the suspect, however the suspect refused to communicate. At one point, police say they deployed a flash-bang device.

Just after midnight, police say the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

“Ultimately, after about three and a half hours or so the suspect finally came out and gave up without incident,” said Edmonds Police Commander and spokesperson Josh McClure. “There is a great deal of relief that we were able to arrest the suspect.”

Police say the suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of several crimes, including residential burglary, 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree theft, 4th-degree assault, and additional misdemeanors.

Investigators say the victim sustained minor injuries and was evaluated and treated at the scene.

