Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Edmonds standoff ends with 33-year-old man arrested

Jul 17, 2024, 12:57 PM

Edmonds police...

An Edmonds Police Department vehicle (Photo: Edmonds Police Department via X post)

(Photo: Edmonds Police Department via X post)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


Luke Duecy -- KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A Tacoma man is behind bars after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff with police in Edmonds. Police say it started on Monday when officers responded to a disturbance call at the victim’s home. By the time officers arrived, they say the 33-year-old suspect fled.

During their investigation, police say they discovered the victim suffered minor injuries and the incident was escalated from a disturbance to a case of domestic violence.

According to investigators, when the suspect returned to the Edmonds home in the 21800 block of 80th Ave W. Tuesday night, a neighbor had called 911. Officers responded around 9:00 PM and knocked on the door, announcing they were police officers, but they said neither the suspect nor the victim answered the door.

Do you recognize this car? Bellevue police looking for teens accused of hitting girl

Police immediately called the North Sound Metro Swat team and a negotiator to the scene. Investigators say for the next three hours they tried to make contact with the suspect, however the suspect refused to communicate. At one point, police say they deployed a flash-bang device.

Just after midnight, police say the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

“Ultimately, after about three and a half hours or so the suspect finally came out and gave up without incident,” said Edmonds Police Commander and spokesperson Josh McClure. “There is a great deal of relief that we were able to arrest the suspect.”

MyNorthwest News: Daughter makes emotional plea for return of stolen U-Haul holding father’s ashes

Police say the suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of several crimes, including residential burglary, 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree theft, 4th-degree assault, and additional misdemeanors.

Investigators say the victim sustained minor injuries and was evaluated and treated at the scene.

Luke Duecy is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Luke’s stories here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: King County deputies, with the help of K9s Fury and Quinn, seized over 80 pounds of illegal ...

Julia Dallas

King County K9s help deputies seize more than 80 pounds of drugs

The King County Sheriff's Office conducted a major drug bust this week with the help of K9s Fury and Quinn.

1 hour ago

Image: A Kent Police Department vehicle can be seen on a city street....

Steve Coogan

13-year-old boy killed in Kent shooting

The Kent Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened Tuesday night.

7 hours ago

Photo: Bellevue police are looking for this silver Hyundai Elantra....

Julia Dallas

Do you recognize this car? Bellevue police looking for teens accused of hitting girl

Bellevue police are looking for a group of juveniles who allegedly hit a bicyclist on purpose Saturday night.

23 hours ago

Photo: A suspect died after they fired at Pierce County deputies....

Julia Dallas and James Lynch

Suspect dies in Pierce County deputy-involved shooting

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has reported a shooting involving an officer took place on Monday.

1 day ago

Hiroshima bombing survivor statue stolen...

JASON SLOSS, KIRO 7 NEWS

Police investigating theft of WWII tribute statue in Seattle

Someone stole a work of art from a park in Seattle’s University District. The removal of the Peace Statue is now a police investigation.

1 day ago

Ezell's Chicken Edmonds...

Bill Kaczaraba

Court documents reveal alleged ‘hate crime’ at Edmonds Ezell’s Chicken restaurant

Snohomish County Superior Court documents are revealing a "hate crime" at an Edmonds Ezell's Chicken last month.

1 day ago

Edmonds standoff ends with 33-year-old man arrested