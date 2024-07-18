Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO

Boeing machinists take over T-Mobile Park for strike authorization vote

Jul 17, 2024, 5:26 PM

Thousands of members of Boeing's Machinist Union met at T-Mobile Park Wednesday to decide whether to authorize a strike vote. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Thousands of members of Boeing’s Machinist Union met at T-Mobile Park Wednesday to decide whether to authorize a strike vote.

The union is currently in talks with the company on a new contract. The current contract expires on September 12. Wednesday’s vote, if passed, would authorize machinists to walk off the job the next day, September 13.

“Hope for the best and prepare for the worst, so that’s what we’re doing today. Hopefully, we get a good faith offer from Boeing up front and this won’t be necessary,” Boeing machinist Caraig McIntyre said.

Boeing machinists vote to strike for higher wages

The negotiations are the first in more than a decade — machinists are asking for a 40%  raise and they want the company to resume its pension plan.

Some machinists said it’s all about quality of life.

“Trying to maybe see if we can get our pension back as well as have a livable wage and so the younger generation can buy houses and have kids and all the things they need to do and the older generation can have peace of mind,” machinist Jena Weflen said.

While the vote is largely procedural, it can give the union a new tool in the negotiations.

“It does empower the negotiating committee, it does send a strong message,” local union president Jon Holden said about the vote during a June interview.

For example, the vote would free up funds in case members choose to strike later, he added.

North American unions have capitalized on tight labor markets to win hefty contracts at the bargaining table, with airline pilots, autoworkers and others scoring big raises. Boeing Machinist  Union members hope the same is said for them.

“But in the event it’s (the contract offer) unacceptable and those demands aren’t fairly met, then we will go on strike … for as long as it takes,” McIntyre said.

Boeing released a statement prior to the vote, saying in part, “We remain confident we can reach a deal that balances the needs of our employees and the business realities we face as a company.”

The results of the vote are expected to be released sometime Thursday morning.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

