Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Don’t be that person: State troopers fine ferry line cutters $145

Jul 15, 2024, 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Photo: The Washington State Patrol is cracking down on people who cut in ferry lines....

The Washington State Patrol is cracking down on people who cut in ferry lines. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Have you ever been frustrated by a driver who cut in line at a ferry terminal? Well, you’re not alone. It happens every day all over the ferry system. Now the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is cracking down.

“There will be some emphasis patrols this summer with some of our local partners, as well as the state patrol to address the issue,” WSP Trooper Kevin Fortino told KIRO Newsradio on Monday.

More from James Lynch: Police identify 2 girls who were with alleged Alderwood Mall shooter

For those who use a ferry on a regular basis, the problem is a common one. At some terminals, passengers can wait hours. While that’s frustrating enough, line cutters make the wait worse.

“I think it’s unfair because sometimes this ferry can be backed up for hours and some people will drive up and they find that open spot and try to cut the real quick,” ferry rider Darion Bowens told KIRO Newsradio.

Cutting ferry lines comes with hefty fine

If a trooper sees a driver cutting the line, the fine is $145, whether the cut is intentional or not.

WSP said other drivers frequently approach the cutting driver but troopers said that is not a good idea.

‘We see that as being an escalator, potentially increasing the probability of a confrontation,” Fortino said.

Instead, WSP said to report the cut to ferry personnel or to a trooper. Remember, the infraction must be witnessed by a trooper for a citation to be issued. WSP said the cut will be investigated, however, they lean more toward education than citation.

Seattle Forecast: Region suffering through first rainless July since 2021

Troopers recommend ferry riders be aware of their surroundings and ask questions if they’re not sure where to line up.

“People are waiting a long time so people shouldn’t take that away from them,” ferry rider Rebecca Myers told KIRO Newsradio. “They should wait their turn just like the rest of us.”

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

More local news

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special ...

MyNorthwest Staff

KIRO celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘newsradio’ format with special alumni broadcast

KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special broadcast featuring several prominent alumni.

2 days ago

Photo: Police swarm Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood after shooting on July 3....

James Lynch

Police identify 2 girls who were with alleged Alderwood Mall shooter

There are new developments in last week's deadly shooting at Alderwood Mall. Jayda Woods-Johnson, 13, was killed.

2 days ago

An old newspaper clipping from the 1920s shows the "airsign" for SEATTLE at the Standard Oil facili...

Feliks Banel

All Over The Map: Searching for ‘ghost signs of the air’

An aviation historian said you might be able to spot one of these "Ghost Signs of the Air" still on duty in a few Washington towns.

3 days ago

Photo: Locals living along Aurora Avenue are dealing with yet another shooting in their neighborhoo...

James Lynch

‘Just senseless violence:’ Neighbors grapple with another shooting along Aurora

Locals living along Aurora Avenue are dealing with yet another shooting in their neighborhood as they call for an end to violence.

4 days ago

Photo: A brick was thrown at a truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. It could be the same man who threw a ...

Sam Campbell

I-90 brick-throwing suspect ‘could be’ same man who threw rocks at drivers in June

The man who threw a brick into a truck on I-90 Tuesday morning could be the same man in last month's attack on Rainier Avenue.

4 days ago

Photo: A shootout happened Saturday night, just after 3 a.m., near the corner of Aurora Avenue Nort...

James Lynch

Surveillance video captures shootout between rival pimps on Aurora

A shootout happened Saturday night, just after 3 a.m., near the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 101st Street.

5 days ago

Don’t be that person: State troopers fine ferry line cutters $145