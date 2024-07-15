Have you ever been frustrated by a driver who cut in line at a ferry terminal? Well, you’re not alone. It happens every day all over the ferry system. Now the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is cracking down.

“There will be some emphasis patrols this summer with some of our local partners, as well as the state patrol to address the issue,” WSP Trooper Kevin Fortino told KIRO Newsradio on Monday.

More from James Lynch: Police identify 2 girls who were with alleged Alderwood Mall shooter

For those who use a ferry on a regular basis, the problem is a common one. At some terminals, passengers can wait hours. While that’s frustrating enough, line cutters make the wait worse.

“I think it’s unfair because sometimes this ferry can be backed up for hours and some people will drive up and they find that open spot and try to cut the real quick,” ferry rider Darion Bowens told KIRO Newsradio.

Cutting ferry lines comes with hefty fine

If a trooper sees a driver cutting the line, the fine is $145, whether the cut is intentional or not.

WSP said other drivers frequently approach the cutting driver but troopers said that is not a good idea.

‘We see that as being an escalator, potentially increasing the probability of a confrontation,” Fortino said.

Instead, WSP said to report the cut to ferry personnel or to a trooper. Remember, the infraction must be witnessed by a trooper for a citation to be issued. WSP said the cut will be investigated, however, they lean more toward education than citation.

Seattle Forecast: Region suffering through first rainless July since 2021

Troopers recommend ferry riders be aware of their surroundings and ask questions if they’re not sure where to line up.

“People are waiting a long time so people shouldn’t take that away from them,” ferry rider Rebecca Myers told KIRO Newsradio. “They should wait their turn just like the rest of us.”

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

More local news

Follow @James_KIRORadio