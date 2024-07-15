The aftermath of a five-car crash on State Route 900 (SR 900) in Renton Sunday was significant — four injured individuals, a five-hour highway backup and a brush fire.

The accident, occurring just north of May Valley Road, started when a 24-year-old Renton resident veered onto oncoming lanes in a Mustang. A total of five cars, including the Mustang, were involved in the crash, with some drivers sailing into a ditch just off the highway.

One victim of the crash currently has life-threatening injuries, as of this reporting, while three other drivers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries — the Mustang driver among them. The three victim drivers are all either in their 50s or 60s in age.

The Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) crash report revealed the cause of the crash was allegedly driving under the influence and speeding. The driver will likely face charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

WSP is continuing its investigation, which started at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.

