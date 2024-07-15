Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Mustang causes 5-car crash on SR 900 after veeing onto oncoming traffic

Jul 15, 2024, 7:02 AM

5-car crash sr 900...

Officers respond to a five-car collision on SR 900 in Renton Sunday. (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The aftermath of a five-car crash on State Route 900 (SR 900) in Renton Sunday was significant — four injured individuals, a five-hour highway backup and a brush fire.

The accident, occurring just north of May Valley Road, started when a 24-year-old Renton resident veered onto oncoming lanes in a Mustang. A total of five cars, including the Mustang, were involved in the crash, with some drivers sailing into a ditch just off the highway.

More on WA roads: SR 99 north in Seattle reopens after major brush fire closed it for hours

One victim of the crash currently has life-threatening injuries, as of this reporting, while three other drivers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries — the Mustang driver among them. The three victim drivers are all either in their 50s or 60s in age.

The Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) crash report revealed the cause of the crash was allegedly driving under the influence and speeding. The driver will likely face charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

More on WA roads: I-405 closed, creating traffic nightmare on the Eastside

WSP is continuing its investigation, which started at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

I-405 Eastside...

Chris Sullivan

I-405 closed, creating traffic nightmare on the Eastside

This is not the weekend to hit the Eastside because Interstate 405 (I-405), south of Bellevue because, is closed.

2 days ago

Image: SR 99 north in Seattle was closed due to a massive fire on Tuesday, July 9, 2024....

Steve Coogan

SR 99 north in Seattle reopens after major brush fire closed it for hours

All lanes on State Route 99 north end at the 1st Ave Bridge in Seattle were blocked Tuesday due to a fire. It reopened Wednesday morning.

6 days ago

sr 11 buckles heat...

Frank Sumrall

Stretch of SR 11 Highway buckles under extreme heat

WSDOT had to shut down State Route 11 to just one lane after concrete panels under the asphalt had buckled due to the region's recent extreme heat.

6 days ago

Image: The Good To Go Flex Pass sticks to a car windshield with small Velcro tabs and can be switch...

Chris Sullivan

‘Convincing’ Good To Go! toll scam rears its ugly head

Scammers are at it again, trying to get your personal information with bogus scam text messages posing as Good To Go! toll reminders.

6 days ago

Photo: Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck crash on I-5 north just before Sou...

Julia Dallas

Weekend I-5 delays: Semitruck driver suffers serious injuries after crash

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck crash on I-5 north just before Southcenter on Sunday.

8 days ago

first avenue bridge...

Frank Sumrall

Southbound SR 99 closed over First Avenue Bridge for several hours

The First Avenue bridge on State Route 99 (SR 99) has been closed for multiple hours Saturday due to police activity.

9 days ago

Mustang causes 5-car crash on SR 900 after veeing onto oncoming traffic