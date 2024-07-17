Prepare for traffic: Sound Transit to close lane of I-5 south

Washington has two seasons: winter and construction, and right now, drivers are in the thick of it.

Sound Transit will close a traffic lane on Interstate 5 (I-5) south for almost two weeks before launching the Federal Way Link Light Rail. The new light rail is scheduled to open in 2026.

Spokesperson David Jackson told KIRO Newsradio on Wednesday that it’s necessary.

“On Sunday the 21st we’re going to close two lanes to install a one-lane closure, which will begin Monday to do drainage work adjacent to the Federal Way link,” Jackson said. “And we need to have that space to work so we can work safely.”

The one-lane barriers will allow crews to ensure flooding doesn’t occur once all the tracks are in place.

“This is about so when it rains, the water from I-5 behaves as we wish it to, as opposed to willy nilly,” Jackson said.

So why now? He said because the ground is dry and the work requires the weather to cooperate.

The lane closure will happen on I-5 south in Kent for almost two weeks.

When is the I-5 south closure?

Lane closures will start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 until approximately Monday, Aug. 5. The closures will be in place 24/7. Crews will close two lanes for a single night to move barriers on the night of Sunday, July 21.

Where is the I-5 south closure?

From the South 259th Street off-ramp to the start of South 272nd Street off-ramp.

Please drive carefully through construction zones. Also, please anticipate increased travel times and plan accordingly. Crews will work to maintain a safe and secure work site.

Voters approved the Federal Way Link Extension in 2016. Since then, there have been setbacks, including the need for a stable new bridge to prevent the tracks from sinking in the event of an earthquake. The project is in the design and construction phase. However, Jackson said the 2026 timeline is still on track.

