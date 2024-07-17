Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Prepare for traffic: Sound Transit to close lane of I-5 south

Jul 17, 2024, 4:43 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Photo: Traffic on I-5....

Traffic on I-5. (Photo: @SounderBruce via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @SounderBruce via Flickr Creative Commons)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

Washington has two seasons: winter and construction, and right now, drivers are in the thick of it.

Sound Transit will close a traffic lane on Interstate 5 (I-5) south for almost two weeks before launching the Federal Way Link Light Rail. The new light rail is scheduled to open in 2026.

More from Micki Gamez: Washington State Ferries has a warning for crabbers

Spokesperson David Jackson told KIRO Newsradio on Wednesday that it’s necessary.

“On Sunday the 21st we’re going to close two lanes to install a one-lane closure, which will begin Monday to do drainage work adjacent to the Federal Way link,” Jackson said. “And we need to have that space to work so we can work safely.”

The one-lane barriers will allow crews to ensure flooding doesn’t occur once all the tracks are in place.

“This is about so when it rains, the water from I-5 behaves as we wish it to, as opposed to willy nilly,” Jackson said.

So why now? He said because the ground is dry and the work requires the weather to cooperate.

The lane closure will happen on I-5 south in Kent for almost two weeks.

When is the I-5 south closure?

Lane closures will start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 until approximately Monday, Aug. 5. The closures will be in place 24/7. Crews will close two lanes for a single night to move barriers on the night of Sunday, July 21.

Where is the I-5 south closure?

From the South 259th Street off-ramp to the start of South 272nd Street off-ramp.

Image: Map of upcoming I-5 south lane closure in Kent.

Map of upcoming I-5 south lane closure in Kent. (Image courtesy of Sound Transit)

More from Sound Transit

Please drive carefully through construction zones. Also, please anticipate increased travel times and plan accordingly. Crews will work to maintain a safe and secure work site.

Sullivan: Closures are clogging Ballard, and will be for next two months

Voters approved the Federal Way Link Extension in 2016. Since then, there have been setbacks, including the need for a stable new bridge to prevent the tracks from sinking in the event of an earthquake. The project is in the design and construction phase. However, Jackson said the 2026 timeline is still on track.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here. 

More local traffic

Chokepoints

ballard closures...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Closures are clogging Ballard, and will be for next two months

Getting through Ballard along 15th Avenue Northwest can be hard enough as it is, and that was before the closures.

1 day ago

I-405 multi-car collision...

Frank Sumrall

Multiple lanes on I-405 North closed near Bellevue due to multi-car collision

Multiple lanes on Interstate 405 (I-405) heading north are closed near Coal Creek Parkway after a multi-car collision.

1 day ago

Photo: The Washington State Patrol is cracking down on people who cut in ferry lines....

James Lynch

Don’t be that person: State troopers fine ferry line cutters $145

Have you ever been frustrated by a driver who cut in line at a ferry terminal? Now the Washington State Patrol is cracking down.

2 days ago

5-car crash sr 900...

Frank Sumrall

Mustang causes 5-car crash on SR 900 after veering onto oncoming traffic

A 5-car crash on State Route 900 (SR 900) in Renton Sunday led to four injured individuals, a five-hour highway backup and a brush fire.

2 days ago

I-405 Eastside...

Chris Sullivan

I-405 closed, creating traffic nightmare on the Eastside

This is not the weekend to hit the Eastside because Interstate 405 (I-405), south of Bellevue because, is closed.

4 days ago

Image: SR 99 north in Seattle was closed due to a massive fire on Tuesday, July 9, 2024....

Steve Coogan

SR 99 north in Seattle reopens after major brush fire closed it for hours

All lanes on State Route 99 north end at the 1st Ave Bridge in Seattle were blocked Tuesday due to a fire. It reopened Wednesday morning.

8 days ago

Prepare for traffic: Sound Transit to close lane of I-5 south