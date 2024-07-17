The Seattle City Council (SCC) voted on Tuesday to crack down on street racing. The SCC stated, via a news release, the bill creates a new traffic infraction of $500 for registered owners involved in racing and classifies the crime as a reckless driving gross misdemeanor, making it in line with state law.

The new bill passed in a vote 8 to 1, with Seattle City Council member Tammy Morales being the sole no vote. Council member Rob Saka is pushing back on assertions the bill is unconstitutional.

“Unlike the City of Kent, it does not, in fact, criminalize being a spectator, instead it makes it, our bill as amended, would make it a civil infraction,” Saka said in the SCC meeting on Tuesday.

The bill sets up a series of escalating fines for street racing. The first infraction would lead to a $500 fine, the second a $800 fine and the third a $1,500 fine with the fines increasing for each infraction.

According to the news release, any person knowingly attending an unlawful street racing event with the intent to watch, support or encourage the event may face a civil infraction base fine of $100 if they do not leave the event after being told by officers.

Saka said fines for spectators are meant to keep these events unattractive for onlookers.

“Too many people are dying and what’s going on is preventable,” Saka added.

Council member Bob Kettle, Chair of the Public Safety Committee sponsored the bill.

“Street racing is a dangerous threat to our traffic and pedestrian safety, to our public safety and street racing, to be clear, is also a threat to the health and the quality of life of our neighbors,” Kettle said.

Nearly a year ago, four people were injured when a shooting broke out at an illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill. Last month, the mother of one of the victims announced she is suing Capitol Hill Block Party. Her daughter was hit by a stray bullet when she tried to leave the block party, which was blocked by the illegal street racing event.

Seattle residents spoke up in support of the new measure at Tuesday’s council meeting. One longtime Alki resident said the problem in her neighborhood is getting worse and she wants harsher penalties.

“Make it almost impossible for them to even want to do it,” she said. “Suspend their license, I’m talking go deep on them, not just the fine that they may ignore.”

The bill now heads to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to be signed. If Harrell signs the emergency legislation it will go into effect immediately.

