Activists call on Amazon to speed up climate goals amid Prime Day

Jul 16, 2024, 1:54 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Photo: Activists protested outside of the Amazon Spheres on Tuesday, calling for the company to spe...

Activists protested outside of the Amazon Spheres on Tuesday, calling for the company to speed up its climate commitments. (Photo: @Iamblukas via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day promotional sale on Tuesday and Wednesday. Environment groups are using the day to demand the company move faster in meeting its climate commitments.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the Amazon Spheres and blocked lanes going north on 6th Avenue between Lenora Street and Blanchard Street. However, the lanes were back open around 15 minutes later.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) posted on X that the lanes were blocked at 10:52 a.m.

At 11:08 a.m. SDOT said the lanes were back open and then at 11:22 a.m. SDOT said the area was cleared.

More on Amazon: Amazon to close Tukwila warehouse, impacting hundreds of workers

Protesters said Amazon is moving in the wrong direction toward increased pollution. Along with blocking the road, protesters painted the words, “Amazon: Wrong Way On Climate” across the asphalt.

In a news release from the activist group, they called for the company to accelerate its progress toward climate targets by committing to zero-emissions last-mile deliveries by 2030.

“Protestors will be sending a message to Amazon executives that the company is moving the wrong way on climate, labor and public health,” stated the news release. “Shutting down Sixth Avenue in front of Amazon’s headquarters, the demonstration features a street mural and a 1,200-square-foot banner with the action message: ‘Amazon is going the wrong way on climate.”

Activists also plan to send a letter to the company’s CEO Andy Jassy.

“Representatives from Stand will also attempt to deliver a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, outlining steps the company needs to take to correct course and align with the latest science on climate change,” wrote the news release.

The group said the company has shown little progress on implementation in the marine shipping sector and has failed to end port pollution.

“Stand and partners are working to engage the company in good-faith conversations to chart a science-based pathway toward climate progress,” stated the news release

KIRO Newsradio reached out to Amazon for comment.

Protesters gather outside Amazon HQ in March

In March, a protest at Amazon headquarters pitted activists, objecting to the use of fossil fuels, against company employees trying to get to work.

Past protests: Protests at Amazon HQ object to use of fossil fuels in Oregon

“I understand their point, but I’m just trying to get to my morning meeting,” an Amazon worker said.

At issue was Amazon’s use of fracked gas from a controversial natural gas pipeline project that would run from Canada through Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

