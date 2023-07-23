Four injured, one critically in shooting at illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill

Four people were injured, and one is in critical condition after a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill early this morning. Suspects have not yet been found.

Police responded to a report of a large crowd and vehicles driving recklessly at the intersection of Broadway and E Pike Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said initial attempts to disband the crowd were met with resistance. Police stayed in the area.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m., police said they heard gunfire and located two victims at the intersection of Broadway and E Pike Street.

One male victim, presumably in his late 20’s, was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital in stable condition. A female also in her 20’s-30’s was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A third female victim with a gunshot wound contacted responding officers several blocks away but did not remain in the area. She later arrived at Harborview Medical Center. A fourth male victim also showed up at Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

While on scene officers heard additional gunfire near the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue. Police contacted a male victim who stated he was shot at. Officers located several shell casings, but no suspect.

Officers secured both scenes until members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Homicide detectives arrived. The Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.