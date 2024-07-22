Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City kills one early Monday morning

Jul 22, 2024, 9:27 AM

hit-and-run lake city...

(MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood at the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 30th Avenue Northeast Monday morning.

Officers found a 33-year-old man lying in the road when they responded to the crash at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday. Crews gave him life-saving aid at the scene, but he was pronounced dead before being transported to a local hospital.

Kent Police: Second attempted kidnapping in less than a week

According to KIRO 7, the police’s investigation revealed that an argument between two men happened before the crash. Police would not say whether one of the men was struck by the other man’s car or how many cars were involved.

The suspect in the Lake City hit-and-run investigation fled the scene in his car and has not been found, as of this reporting.

The incident is being investigated as a vehicular homicide and detectives from the SPD Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

Seattle Police: Woman shot in both hands in early morning drive-by shooting

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

kent kidnapping...

Frank Sumrall

Kent Police: Second attempted kidnapping in less than a week

A 911 caller contacted Kent Police July 19 after an unknown adult male reached inside a window of the caller's home and grabbed their young daughter.

5 hours ago

Photo: Detectives are investigating a Seattle drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday mornin...

Julia Dallas

Seattle police: Woman shot in both hands in early morning drive-by shooting

Detectives are investigating a Seattle drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. A woman was shot in her hands.

19 hours ago

Image: The Tacoma Police Department released images of a shooting in the parking lot of at the Taco...

Steve Coogan

Gunman nearly hits Tacoma schools security officer during daytime shooting

Police in Tacoma are probing a shooting where a bullet nearly hit hitting a security officer working at the Tacoma Public Schools building.

2 days ago

North Seattle shooting...

Luke Duecy

‘Unsettling’: North Seattle shooting wounds 1; neighbors are fed up

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Seattle. According to police, one man was shot near N. 90th Street and Nesbit Ave N.

3 days ago

Photo: Police are looking for a Tacoma serial arsonist after a rash of fires. This photo is of a fi...

James Lynch

Tacoma police looking for serial arsonist after rash of fires endanger lives, property

Tacoma police are currently searching for a serial arsonist after a rash of fires in the area endangered lives and property.

4 days ago

Photo: This man was arrested in connection with a Kent attempted kidnapping on July 16, 2024....

Julia Dallas

Bail set: 11-year-old girls save 6-year-old from being kidnapped in Kent

A man was arrested and bail set for allegedly trying to kidnap a 6-year-old. Fortunately, three 11-year-old girls stepped in.

4 days ago

Hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City kills one early Monday morning