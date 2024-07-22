Hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City kills one early Monday morning

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood at the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 30th Avenue Northeast Monday morning.

Officers found a 33-year-old man lying in the road when they responded to the crash at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday. Crews gave him life-saving aid at the scene, but he was pronounced dead before being transported to a local hospital.

No visual but report of a collision on NE 127th St at 30th Ave NE.

According to KIRO 7, the police’s investigation revealed that an argument between two men happened before the crash. Police would not say whether one of the men was struck by the other man’s car or how many cars were involved.

The suspect in the Lake City hit-and-run investigation fled the scene in his car and has not been found, as of this reporting.

The incident is being investigated as a vehicular homicide and detectives from the SPD Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

Contributing: KIRO 7

