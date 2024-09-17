Stray kitten befriends trooper after accident, quickly finds new home

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers do heroic things just about every day. But on Tuesday, Trooper Christopher Thorson did something above and beyond involving a stray kitten while working the scene of two accidents along Interstate 182 in Pasco, that might just melt your heart.

“There was a five-car collision and then a six-car collision that were blocking the highway,” Thorson said. “But, we eventually got them moved off to the shoulders.”

Thorson was busy taking witness statements and filling out his paperwork when he heard a soft meow coming from near his feet. He looked down and saw a tiny brown and white kitten. The Trooper asked people involved in the accidents if the kitten was their pet and they all told him no.

“They said ‘No, it’s not ours,'” Thorson said. “It just came up to us.”

About that time, Thorson walked back to his patrol cruiser to finish his paperwork. To get there, he had to weave his way through the accident scene and across an active off ramp and the kitten followed him every step of the way. Fearing for the kitten’s safety, the trooper grabbed the furry feline and placed him on the front seat of his patrol cruiser. What happened next convinced Thorson he had to find the kitten a home.

“It took instant affection toward me,” Thorson said. He also took a photo of the kitten jumping up on his back and neck. “He seemed like he wanted someone to take care of him.”

On his way back to headquarters, Thorson pulled over and posted that photo of the kitten on social media and asked if anyone wanted to adopt him. By the time Thorson pulled into the parking lot, the kitten, who doesn’t have a name yet, had a brand new owner and a new home.

“One of our employees wanted to adopt it and within minutes it was with a good family,” Thorson said. “That’s one way we use our social media in the community to ask the community for help and it usually works out.”

