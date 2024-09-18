Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Analysts: Strike costs Boeing $100 million in daily revenue

Sep 17, 2024, 6:56 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Photo: The company is about $58 billion in debt and analysts say the Boeing strike costs the compan...

The company is about $58 billion in debt and analysts say the Boeing strike costs the company $100 million in lost daily revenue. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Boeing workers aren’t backing down. Union workers were outside protesting the company on Tuesday in Everett, garnering a steady stream of honks from drivers passing by.

KIRO Newsradio spoke with Rob Tompkins who has worked at Boeing for 13 years. He said he enthusiastically voted no on last week’s offer.

Tompkins is just one of the 33,000 machinists on strike. The international president of the IAM Union Brian Bryant was on the picket lines with them.

Bryant told KIRO Newsradio he was there to show solidarity and hear from his fellow workers, as it’s still early in the bargaining process. He added that union members are concerned about quality assurance and corners being cut inside these Boeing factories.

‘This is about respect:’ Boeing-related strikes go back more than 75 years

Boeing strike costs

Meanwhile, the company is struggling with cash — Barron’s reports Boeing is about $58 billion in debt, as of Q2, and analysts say the strike is costing the company $100 million in lost daily revenue.

Union leadership told KIRO Newsradio they know they have leverage. Union members said they’re ready to strike as long as it takes but Bryant is optimistic a deal can be reached soon.

However, a longtime aviation industry analyst told KIRO Newsradio the longer workers are on strike without pay, the higher the likelihood that any wage increase from a new offer won’t make up for the lost salary. But Bryant suggests this is more about sending a message to the company and future machinists.

Amid the strike, Boeing is aggressively trying to restrict spending with a hiring freeze and possible furlough for employees.

More details: Boeing CFO announces cost cuts, including hiring freeze and potential furloughs

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

The Seattle City Council passed legislation establishing SOAP and SODA zones during a meeting held ...

Steve Coogan

Seattle City Council passes legislation creating SODA, SOAP zones

The Seattle City Council passed legislation Tuesday night that creates "stay out" zones to crack down on prostitution and drug crimes.

4 hours ago

Photo: Wing Luke Museum Executive Director Joel Barraquiel Tan speaks at the unveiling of a new "he...

Julia Dallas

Wing Luke Museum executive director steps down following ‘Hate’ exhibit

Seattle's Wing Luke Museum, located in the Chinatown-International District, will be seeing a change of leadership.

7 hours ago

Image: Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background at sun...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Alaska Airlines’ purchase of Hawaiian Air allowed to proceed, with conditions

The Biden administration is letting Alaska Airlines complete its $1 billion purchase of Hawaiian Air after the carriers agreed to conditions.

8 hours ago

sex trafficking soap...

Frank Sumrall

Ann Davison on SOAP laws curbing Seattle sex trafficking: ‘The goal is disruption’

Legislation aimed at targeting sex trafficking and gun violence throughout the city will have its fate decided by the Seattle City Council Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Image: Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded, Beirut, Lebanon, o...

Associated Press

Hezbollah hit by a wave of exploding pagers, blames Israel; at least 9 dead, thousands injured

Pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday,

11 hours ago

Photo: Washington's death chamber is officially closing....

Julia Dallas

Washington’s death penalty chamber to be preserved for history

A room that hosted decades of death is officially closing. Washington's death chamber is shuttering its heavy metal door.

11 hours ago

Analysts: Strike costs Boeing $100 million in daily revenue