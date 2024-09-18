Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Seattle City Council passes legislation creating SODA, SOAP zones

Sep 17, 2024, 9:21 PM

The Seattle City Council passed legislation establishing SOAP and SODA zones during a meeting held ...

The Seattle City Council passed legislation establishing SOAP and SODA zones during a meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Image courtesy of The Seattle Channel and the Seattle City Council)

(Image courtesy of The Seattle Channel and the Seattle City Council)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle City Council passed legislation Tuesday night that creates “stay out” zones to crack down on prostitution and drug crimes in some of the busiest areas of the city.

“Stay Out of Drug Areas” — known as SODA zones — would prevent people from re-entering parts of Downtown Seattle if they’ve been tied to drug crimes. The legislation lists six SODA zones in the city.

The creation of the SODA zones authorizes the courts to stop a defendant from entering one of the designated areas in the city if they commit a drug-related criminal offense in that zone a news release  the council issued after the vote explained. The bill, which was introduced in partnership with City Attorney Ann Davison, provides additional ways to reduce drug-related criminal activity in key public areas.

Seattle’s “Stay Out of Area of Prostitution” or “SOAP” ordinance bans people from Aurora Avenue, if they have been convicted of crimes tied to sex trafficking in the area.

The SOAP bill, which was introduced by Democratic Seattle City Council member Cathy Moore (District 5), is intended to fight commercial sexual exploitation and the violence associated with it, a separate council news release published Tuesday night states. The legislation includes a ban on “loitering for buying, selling or promoting prostitution. In addition, an independent provision allows a judge to issue a SOAP. As of now, the only SOAP zone is on Aurora Avenue in the North Seattle area.

“I think this is an important additional tool for the law enforcement officers that we do have,” Davison said on KIRO Newsradio’s “The Gee and Ursula Show” Tuesday morning. “We are trying to help make sure that we have a recovery of our public spaces so that they are safer, accessible and available for everybody to go through them, to get to where they need to go and to enhance safety in the process.”

‘The goal is disruption:’ Davison discusses SOAP laws curbing Seattle sex trafficking

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; KIRO Newsradio news desk

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

