Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Snoqualmie PD warns residents not to respond to sextortion scam

Sep 18, 2024, 1:12 PM

Photo: Police are warning people not to respond to a Snoqualmie sextortion scam....

Police are warning people not to respond to a Snoqualmie sextortion scam. (Photo: @Adikos via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @Adikos via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Snoqualmie residents have been hit with worrying emails, threatening to “expose” them. The Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD) is warning residents not to respond to a sextortion scam.

SPD stated, via a Facebook post on Tuesday, residents in Snoqualmie and North Bend have been concerned for their safety after receiving emails threatening to send out embarrassing sexual data if they do not pay.

More scams: Bellevue under attack from ongoing Bitcoin scam

Police said the sextortion scam is an AI-generated scam. The scammers threaten to send out photos, videos, etc. to family members or friends unless they pay a ransom within 24 hours. The email contains personal information including the victim’s address and and a Google Maps photo of their house. SPD said some information is obtained from open source and other information is most likely from security breaches.

SPD stated the remaining sections of the two-page message arrive as a PDF attachment and include claims the scammers have malware on the user’s computer called “Pegasus.” The scammers say they can see everything the person does on their computer and are watching them.

“The Snoqualmie Police Department urges residents who receive scam email not to respond and not to pay the ransom,” the department wrote in its post. “Delete the email!”

An example of the scam email can be seen below:

Image: Snoqualmie and North Bend residents have been receiving a sextortion scam email.

Snoqualmie and North Bend residents have been receiving a sextortion scam email. (Image courtesy of the Snoqualmie Police Department)

Local crime: Man arrested after alleged pistol whipping of couple, shooting threat in Seattle theater

SPD added FBI tips to avoid falling victim to a scam. The first tip is that people should never send compromising images of themselves to anyone, no matter who they are or who they say they are. The second tip is that people should not open attachments from people they don’t know and to be wary of opening attachments even from people they do know. The third FBI tip is that people should turn off and/or cover any web cameras when they are not using them.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

seattle shooting theater...

Frank Sumrall

Man arrested after alleged pistol whipping of couple, shooting threat in Seattle theater

A man almost caused a shooting in an auditorium in a Seattle theater when an altercation broke out with another pair of patrons.

1 day ago

Image: The Seattle Police Department (SPD) shared photos from the crime scene of an attempted car j...

Steve Coogan

Seattle police announce arrest of boy, 12, in attempted carjacking

The Seattle Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy following his suspected involvement in an attempted carjacking in West Seattle.

2 days ago

Image: A shooting took place outside of a home in Arlington on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Friends reme...

Steve Coogan

‘She’s amazing:’ Police investigate shooting of Arlington woman

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death Sunday of a 42-year-old Arlington woman.

2 days ago

bonney lake shooting...

Frank Sumrall and James Lynch

Bonney Lake shooting after trailer theft leaves two dead, suspect at large

A driver allegedly fled the scene of a deadly shooting and road rage incident in Bonney Lake, prompting an active search for the suspect.

2 days ago

Image: The Redmond Police Department (RPD) reported Friday Sept. 13, 2024 that camp counselor Leona...

Steve Coogan

Ex-YMCA counselor, 18, arrested on child molestation charges

Police in Redmond arrested a former counselor this week after he allegedly molested two children during a YMCA summer camp.

4 days ago

drowns salmon bay...

Frank Sumrall

Person drowns in Ballard’s Salmon Bay overnight Friday

One person drowned in Salmon Bay in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Friday, Seattle Fire confirmed.

5 days ago

Snoqualmie PD warns residents not to respond to sextortion scam