Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Think food and drinks are expensive at Climate Pledge? Wait until you hear about the hidden fees

Sep 20, 2024, 8:57 AM

climate pledge...

Climate Pledge Arena charged a 3% fee for food and drinks. (Photo from Flickr @KurtSchlosser)

(Photo from Flickr @KurtSchlosser)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

You didn’t even know it was happening unless you asked for a receipt. Apparently, Climate Pledge Arena was bumping up the price of food and drinks by 3% and didn’t stop until they were caught.

The arena will pay $477,917 in penalties and refunds following an investigation by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

From February 27, 2023, to July 22, 2023, the arena added a 3% fee to food and beverage purchases without disclosing it, violating Washington’s Consumer Protection Act. The investigation revealed the fee was charged on approximately 183,000 transactions during 37 events, generating $162,917.16. The agreement is subject to court approval.

MyNorthwest Weather: La Niña set to return this winter

After being informed, arena executives ended the practice. A spokesperson for Climate Pledge Arena apologized for the inconvenience caused.

As part of the settlement, Climate Pledge Arena must:

  • Resolve a class action lawsuit, providing full restitution to affected consumers through a claims process.
  • Pay an additional $10 to each affected customer who files a claim.
  • Pay $315,000 to the Attorney General’s Office for case costs, future enforcement, and additional payments if necessary.
  • Disclose all future fees to customers.

“Washington law is simple: If you charge a fee, you must clearly disclose that fee before someone pays it,” Ferguson said. “Climate Pledge was not doing that. Now they are paying the price.”

MyNorthwest News: Sea-Tac Airport official testifies hackers demanded ransom of about $6M in bitcoin

A whistleblower at Climate Pledge Arena initially reported the hidden fee. KIRO 7 confirmed the fee’s existence during a Duran Duran concert and a Storm game. The fee was not visible at pay stations and only appeared on receipts.

The investigation began after a KIRO 7 news story highlighted the fee. The fee was not disclosed at kiosks or in digital payments, and attendees only learned about it if they requested a receipt. The arena ceased the fee following the news story and the Attorney General’s investigation.

The settlement includes a claim fund for impacted consumers, who will receive $10 each. Details on how to file a claim will be available on a website launching in October.

Honest Fees Initiative

Ferguson’s Honest Fees Initiative has resulted in over $9.6 million in penalties from companies caught charging hidden fees. He urges Washingtonians to check their bills for undisclosed fees and file complaints if necessary.

In previous actions under the initiative, companies like CenturyLink, Frontier Communications Northwest, Charter Communications, and Wave have paid significant penalties for similar violations.

CONTRIBUTING: KIRO 7 News

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

bellevue exposing...

Frank Sumrall

Bellevue man arrested for exposing himself to sleeping women after apartment break-in

BPD arrested a man after he allegedly snuck into an apartment while four women were sleeping and exposed himself while performing a sex act.

2 hours ago

Image: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's Aviation Managing Director Lance Lyttle testified dur...

Steve Coogan

Sea-Tac Airport official testifies hackers demanded ransom of about $6M in bitcoin

A Sea-Tac Airport official confirmed the hackers who entered the Port of Seattle systems demanded a ransom of about $6 million.

4 hours ago

I-90 rock thrower...

Sam Campbell

‘We don’t feel safe:’ Another driver falls victim to I-90 rock thrower

A rock thrower has hit drivers again near I-90 and Rainier Avenue. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said it happened around 8:40 Wednesday night.

18 hours ago

Photo: In this Aug. 9, 2018, photo, traffic passes along a north Seattle area known for prostitutio...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle City Council president: Stay out zones are ‘better than nothing’

The more you hear public officials talk about Seattle's proposed 'Stay Out' zones, the more you seem to hear, "It's better than nothing."

20 hours ago

Photo: Body camera footage from the mass freeway shooting on September 3. The WSP said it is seeing...

Julia Dallas

WA State Patrol sees rise in freeway shootings, citing gang activity: ‘More guns, more anger’

There has been what seems like a rash of Washington freeway shootings. MyNorthwest reached out to the Washington State Patrol to analyze the trend.

22 hours ago

federal way shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Man found dead in car from Federal Way shooting

Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Federal Way after finding a man shot inside of a car in an apartment complex's parking lot.

1 day ago

Think food and drinks are expensive at Climate Pledge? Wait until you hear about the hidden fees