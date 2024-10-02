As the vibrant hues of autumn blanket the Pacific Northwest, the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust is poised for a transformative season. Between October 1 and December 3, coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the coalition-based organization is launching a tree-planting fundraiser, inviting individuals and businesses alike to invest in the future of their environment. For every $25 donated, a tree will be planted in the donor’s name, and thanks to Carter Subaru, each contribution will be doubled.

The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust is a local nonprofit dedicated to conserving and enhancing the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area — a sprawling 1.5 million acres stretching from the Seattle Waterfront along the I-90 corridor to the Cascade Mountains. Established nearly 35 years ago by a passionate group of citizens who recognized the encroaching threat of urban development, the Greenway Trust has played a crucial role in protecting this unique blend of natural, cultural and historic resources.

“The Greenway promotes a healthy and sustainable relationship between people and the land by preserving a balance between built and natural environments,” Greenway Trust’s website states. “The Greenway landscape provides places for nature and wildlife, for culture and tradition, for outdoor recreation and education, for working forests and local agricultural production, while embracing vibrant urban areas.”

This year marks a significant milestone for the nonprofit, having planted one million trees and shrubs after 30 years of work.

Why planting trees matters

Tree planting is more than just a symbolic act; it has far-reaching implications for climate, communities and wildlife. Did you know a small tree at just a year old allows six people to breathe for an entire day? According to 8 Billion Trees’ website, that same tree produces 12 pounds of oxygen and has the cooling effect of five air conditioners working for 20 hours. This cools urban areas, enhances soil carbon storage and supports biodiversity — making trees essential in the fight against global warming.

According to Greenway Trust Executive Director Jon Hoekstra, trees also filter out pollutants and help keep the rivers healthy for salmon. Planting trees ensures cleaner waterways and thriving ecosystems.

“Trees create shade,” Hoekstra said. “They help reduce your energy bills and the urban canopy reduces the urban heat island effect. Trees also provide urban wildlife habitat for birds and other animals and they help clean the air and filter stormwater too.”

Trees are also vital for Washington’s economy, supporting jobs in forestry, recreation and tourism. Each tree planted contributes to the economic stability of local communities. Trees also hold significance for Indigenous tribes in Washington. Supporting tree-planting efforts honors these traditions and helps preserve cultural connections to the land.

Spending time among trees also reduces stress and improves mental health. Forests provide natural retreats that benefit our communities now and in the future.

“A walk in the woods is a great, great thing,” Hoekstra said. “We’re really lucky to have so much forest land close by our communities with so many trails and access points where you can get out into parks and open spaces. But even in town, we need trees, and we benefit from trees.

Hoekstra: ‘When you’re in nature, life is better’

He added that it doesn’t even need to be an entire forest, just one tree can make a difference.

“It doesn’t have to be a whole forest — even seeing just one tree still generates those mental health benefits for people,” Hoekstra said. “When you’re connected to nature, life is better.”

Hoekstra said he has always loved being outdoors, exploring nature and seeing wildlife. A biologist by training, he got started with the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust because of the organization’s work to protect nature in the Seattle-area and beyond.

“They told me how this little organization was the reason we have so much green space — parks, trails and nature — almost before you leave town, and soon it opens up into the mountains,” Hoekstra explained. “I realized this little organization is why I love this place so much. It’s been an honor to be part of it and this amazing community of people from so many different walks of life who share a love of this place. Together, we can take action and make choices to protect and improve it for future generations.”

Contribute to tree-planting fundraiser

The time to act is now. As the effects of climate change become more pronounced, and urban areas continue to expand, the need for green spaces is greater than ever. Make a difference by participating in the tree planting fundraiser:

One tree : $25.

: $25. Four trees : $100.

: $100. Ten trees : $250.

: $250. An acre of trees: $10,000.

Every donation during this campaign will not only plant a tree in your name but will also double in impact thanks to Carter Subaru’s generous match. Since 2008, Carter Subaru has supported the Greenway Trust by helping to plant over 225,000 trees, underscoring the importance of community partnerships in environmental stewardship.

Join in a nature celebration

Mark the calendar for October 12, when the community will come together for the 2024 Annual Tree Planting Celebration! It’s a family-friendly event where locals can get their hands dirty, learn about tree-planting techniques and witness firsthand the joy of nurturing new life. For those who can’t attend on that date, the nonprofit offers various events throughout the fall, making it easy for everyone to participate.

The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust is not just about planting trees: it’s about creating a sustainable future for communities, wildlife and the planet. To learn more about the trust, visit Mountains to Sound Greenway’s website. For more details on upcoming events, head here.

