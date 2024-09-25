Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Macklemore backtracks after controversial statements about America

Sep 25, 2024, 2:11 PM

Rapper Macklemore stands on the sideline before a Seahawks game. (Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Macklemore is pulling back on words regarding America. The Seattle rapper sparked controversy when he proclaimed, “Yeah, f*** America” at a pro-Palestinian concert on Saturday.

Macklemore is an investor in the Seattle Kraken and Sounders FC, and the two teams released a joint statement reading, “We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations. We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter.”

Macklemore uploaded a response on Instagram on Wednesday.

“My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely,” Macklemore wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times.”

According to Variety, less than a week after he was announced as a headliner of the inaugural Neon City Festival, Macklemore has been dropped from the lineup. While organizers of the event did not say the move was because of Macklemore’s comments, they did say the change was “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Macklemore was performing at the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival when he shared his dislike of America. The event took place at Seattle’s Seward Park Amphitheater and was meant to garner funding for humanitarian and grassroots mutual aid organizations supporting Palestine, according to the festival’s Instagram page.

The rapper went on to express his disappointment in the United States’ role in the violence in the Middle East before adding, “I’ve lost endorsements, I’ve lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a Free Palestine.”

“I have been disillusioned and disheartened as our government has continued to unequivocally fund and support Israel’s ongoing violence against the people of Palestine,” Macklemore’s Instagram post continued. “Do not misconstrue the word ‘f***’ for the word ‘hate.’ It is different to be angry than to disown.”

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

