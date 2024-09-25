“Where to Invade Next?” That’s one of my favorite documentaries. The filmmaker travels the world to see what America can learn. It’s satire and well done. While I certainly can’t replicate that, I can hopefully share something useful.

I just returned from a trip to Portugal, and I couldn’t help but spot a few things that I think could make us better.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions: Enough of the broken muffler noise from motorcycles

First, plastic water bottles. Don’t worry, I’m not trying to take them away. But in Portugal, when I tried to screw the cap completely off, it wouldn’t budge. I’m sure I was comical in my attempts to remove this stubborn top. But, as it turns out, that was the point. When you open a water bottle there, just enough of it stays attached. This is the result of a new law. This year, countries in the European Union had to phase out loose caps in an effort to protect the environment.

Did you know that in America alone, we consume 50 billion plastic water bottles per year? Bottlecaps are one of the deadliest ocean pollutants for sea life. And they degrade slowly.

The second practice I’d like us to adopt: Can we go back to juicing our own oranges? At a grocery store in Lisbon, they make it easy. You simply hold your container underneath the machine, push a button and, in seconds, you have a container of fresh juice! The cost? Less than $2! We’re paying triple for weeks-old juice that doesn’t taste as good.

Pasteurizing is great for those who are pregnant or immunocompromised, but fresh just tastes better and keeps the maximum amount of nutrients.

More from Angela Poe Russell: Our inaction allowed Sean Combs’ alleged abuse to continue

And the last practice has to do with language. In Portugal, like in a lot of places, many folks are multilingual. Our tour guide knew four languages. Meanwhile, Americans are still struggling to learn just one. It’s estimated that only 10% of American schoolchildren can speak another language. In Europe, that number is 65%.

That’s because, in the U.S., access to a foreign language depends on the state and the school. There is no national standard. Despite evidence that shows it’s good for a child’s brain, improving memory and making them more adaptable. Plus, learning a language gives you a window into someone else’s world, which can increase compassion and understanding. I don’t know about you, I think the world could use more of that.

Angela Poe Russell is a local media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio.