MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Earthquake may have shaken up Northern Washington residents

Sep 26, 2024, 5:25 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

Photo; An earthquake hit near the San Juan Islands in Washington on September 26, 2024....

An earthquake hit near the San Juan Islands in Washington on September 26, 2024. (Photo: Jonathan Miske via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: Jonathan Miske via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

We’re you woken up early Thursday morning? An earthquake hit near the San Juan Islands around 4 a.m.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 4:05 a.m. between San Juan Island and Brentwood Bay, approximately 12 miles northeast of Victoria, B.C.

Local weather: 70-degree days, 7 p.m. sunsets ending this week with fall arriving

Image: The star shows where an earthquake hit the morning of September 26, 2024.

The star shows where an earthquake hit the morning of September 26, 2024. (Image courtesy of USGS)

The USGS’s website shows the earthquake was felt all the way down near Olympia. Fortunely, no damage was reported.

“Felt it in Port Angeles, Wa!” one X user commented under the Pacific Northwest Seismic Networks’ (PNSN) post.

Others commented saying they felt it in Victoria and Brentwood Bay, B.C.

Image: This map shows where a 4.0 earthquake was felt along Western Washington on September 26, 2024.

This map shows where a 4.0 earthquake was felt along Western Washington on September 26, 2024. (Image courtesy USGS)

“Woke up at that time because my cat suddenly got very restless,” an X user commented under Washington Emergency Management Divison’s post. “Doubt we humans felt much in N. Seattle, but I think my cat did.”

Buehner: La Niña set to return this winter

PNSN’s website shows Thursday’s earthquake was by far the largest in the area in recent weeks. However, last July, a 6.4 magnitutde earthquake was recorded off Vancouver Island. The earthquake, which happened about 135 miles away from Port McNeill, was recorded just after 8 a.m. on July 11. Its epicenter was pinpointed to 130 miles southwest of Tofino, Vancouver Island.

“Light shaking has been reported in the state of Washington,” WeatherNation wrote on X. “Thankfully, no tsunami is expected.”

To report shaking or damage, visit USGS’s website. Keep up to date on nearby earthquakes with MyNorthwest’s earthquake tracker.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

