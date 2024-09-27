President Woodrow Wilson was in the White House when the original Ballard Bridge was erected in 1917. Back then, it was a wooden trestle that featured a streetcar connecting Ballard to Seattle’s Interbay. In 1939, the city replaced the wooden structure with concrete and removed the rails.

Fast forward to 2024 and the bridge is getting a makeover — the 15th Ave W/NW and Ballard Bridge Paving and Safety Project. The remodel includes earthquake safety measures created by by strengthening the north end of the Ballard Bridge. This includes strengthening the bridge’s cap beams, columns, footings and abutments, along with installing ground anchors, repairing cracks and damaged concrete and replacing worn out bridge expansion joints.

Repaving the entire length of the bridge is a vital part of the project because it extends the lifespan and restores the road condition of a critical piece of Seattle’s transportation network, which is part of Seattle’s freight route. The repaving portion is a component of the Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) obligation to pave up to 180 lane-miles of arterials by the end of 2024, which was agreed upon with the Levy To Move Seattle project.

A lot of work is needed in order to stay on schedule. If all goes as planned, SDOT will need four consecutive weekend closures to complete the game plan.

Here are the scheduled closure dates:

September 27 through September 30.

October 4 through October 7.

October 11 through October 14.

October 18 through October 21.

Lane closures may begin as early as 7 p.m. on Fridays, with the bridge fully closed at 10 p.m. The bridge is expected to reopen by approximately 5 a.m. the following Monday.

During these hours, pedestrians and cyclists will have access to cross the bridge. At times, crews may block access if it is determined unsafe. The drawbridge will remain in the down position, meaning any vessel taller than 44 feet will not be able to pass beneath the span.

Detours will send drivers to Aurora Avenue where they can cross the Aurora Bridge to gain access to Queen Anne, downtown or Interbay.

Work is weather permitted.

