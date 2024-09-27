Close
‘Biggest cat hoarding case:’ 130 animals rescued in Brinnon

Sep 27, 2024, 3:54 PM

Some of the cats seized in Brinnon. (KIRO 7)

BY BILL KACZARABA


About 130 cats were rescued from one property in Brinnon this week.

“This was our biggest actual cat hoarding case,” Sara Penhallegon of the Center Valley Animal Rescue (CVAR) in Quilcene said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff’s officials told KIRO 7 that no arrests have been made. All evidence will be handed over to prosecutors for decisions on criminal charges.

WA Department of Fish and Wildlife: Uptick in calls about lumps on deer

According to the Peninsula Daily News, three animal control agencies were involved in the seizure. The cats were found living all around the property, including inside abandoned vehicles, and none appeared to have been spayed or neutered.

While some cats have been taken by rescue partners, the majority remain at CVAR. The facility, which typically houses around 50 cats, had about 200 on Wednesday.

“We have volunteers working right now to take care of all these cats,” Penhallegon said.

Although the cats had food, many had medical issues, primarily from fleas and parasites, which can be particularly harmful to young kittens. One kitten has since passed away.

Rare disease discovered in blind deer by WSU pathologists: ‘Do not touch sick animals’

Veterinarians and volunteers have been working to ensure the cats are healthy.

“Everyone got vaccinated, wormed, flea-treated, and whatever medical care they need,” Penhallegon said.

Eventually, all these cats will need new homes.

On X, the sheriff’s department thanked Clallam County Animal Control and Central Valley Animal Rescue for their assistance in rescuing, processing and treating the cats.

Contributing: KIRO 7

