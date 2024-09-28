Fast-casual restaurant chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to the state of Washington, continuing its substantial expansion across the U.S.

Among these the new deals in five states it has signed, Freddy’s is planning to open its first 10 restaurants in Washington.

According to a news release from Freddy’s earlier this month, Imrit Chattrath and Jasdeep Singh of Puget Sound Bites, Inc., have signed an agreement to bring those 10 locations to the Seattle market.

“Our new journey with Freddy’s has been driven by a deep belief in the brand’s values and premium quality menu items,” Chattrath stated in the release. “Their commitment to excellence solidified our decision to invest with them. We’re eager to deliver that exceptional Freddy’s dining experience to all the guests in our new markets.”

A spokesperson for Freddy’s confirmed in a statement emailed to MyNorthwest last week its intentions to bring its brand to the Pacific Northwest noting enthusiasm about entering the market.

“We’re incredibly excited to be expanding our footprint into the Pacific Northwest and are eager to deliver the exceptional Freddy’s experience to guests in the Seattle area.” Freddy’s Chief Development Officer Andrew Thengvall is quoted as saying in the statement.

Fast food news: In-N-Out plans to open second Washington location, but has no plans to go north

It is not yet known when the first location will open in Washington.

More about Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002 by brothers Bill and Randy Simon with their friend and business partner, Scott Redler, according to the company website. It was named in honor of Bill and Randy’s father, Freddy Simon who was in the U.S. Army, served overseas during World War II and then worked in the hospitality business for more than five decades.

Despite being around for just 22 years and starting with the one location in Wichita, there are now more than 530 locations in 36 states and Canada. The company stated in its news release there are “another 130+ locations in development for 2024 and 2025.”

When writing about the company’s 15th anniversary in 2017, Denise Neil of The Wichita Eagle described what Freddy’s is known for and what future Pacific Northwest patrons have to look forward to.

“Freddy’s restaurants across the country are famous for a few things,” Neil wrote. “Those cheeseburgers with the crispy edges. That patty melt with the succulent onions. Those shoestring fries, and the mayo/mustard “fry sauce” (invented by Randy Simon) that become so popular, it’s now sold in bottles in grocery stores. That thick frozen custard, either chocolate or vanilla, that tastes just as good plain as it does drowned in hot fudge and topped with gummy worms.”

Recent additions to the Freddy’s menu include Tots and the Caramel Apple Pie Concrete. The concrete is made with “vanilla frozen custard blended with caramel sauce and cinnamon-seasoned apples, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more cinnamon.”

More tasty treats: Portland’s Voodoo Doughnut coming to Seattle’s Capitol Hill

The chain also announced at that time it would be bringing back the cooked-to-order Grilled Cheese Steakburger. The company explains that dish is made with “two premium Freddy’s steakburger patties grilled with four slices of American and Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, and a savory tomato spread all on two buttery slices of thick-cut Texas toast.”

During the summer, Freddy’s also offered what they called the Prime Steakburger, the Reese’s Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete and the Reese’s Creamy Peanut Butter Shake. They’re not available now, but lovers and sweets can head here to see what they’re all about.

For those interested in getting a sneak peak of what’s to come from Freddy’s when it gets to the Seattle area, visit their website to see their menu.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.