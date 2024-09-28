A whistleblower in Orting says the city fired him after he raised concerns its sewage lagoon was overflowing.

The News Tribune in Tacoma has reported a former city employee was placed on administrative leave after sharing concerns about leaks he said were coming from the city’s wastewater treatment plant, into groundwater near the Carbon River.

The city accuses Bielka of insubordination, dishonesty, abusing his authority, retaliating against a fellow employee and violating Orting’s whistleblower policy.

In a statement sent to the News Tribune this week, Orting City Administrator Scott Larson wrote:

“The city terminated John Bielka’s employment following a third-party investigation that resulted in findings warranting termination. The integrity of our city’s workforce is paramount. The city stands by the termination.”

Orting hired John Bielka, 63, as Capital Projects Manager in 2022. His attorney says after he raised concerns about the wastewater facility in March of this year, city leaders placed him on administrative leave. Records Bielka shared with the newspaper indicate the city fired him on June 12th.

The tort claim filed in August could be the first step toward a wrongful-termination lawsuit. If the matter is not resolved within 60 days, Bielka can proceed in court against the city.

The News Tribune reports he also filed a whistleblower complaint against Orting. His attorney, Richard Wooster, says the complaint is assigned to an administrative law judge.

Tort claim documents obtained by the newspaper argue:

“Mr. Bielka was placed on administrative leave after he documented that there were ongoing concerns with the wastewater treatment plant, the proposed design of the plant, and constant leaching of wastewater into the aquifer surrounding the wastewater treatment plant that has continued unabated for over a year.”

The documents also state Bielka was able to acquire $7.5 million in grants for the city of Orting. It claims he also had another $3 million in pending grants lined up before the city terminated him.

Bielka told The News Tribune one of his biggest concerns is what he claims are repeated overflows from the lagoon of the city’s wastewater treatment plant near the city’s aquifer and near the Carbon River.

“We’re not allowed to dump wastewater into the ground,” he said.

In an email sent to city leaders on March 4th, he expressed concerns the overflows might be a breach of the city’s permit issued by the Washington Department of Ecology.

Two and a half hours after sending the email, Bielka says the city placed him on administrative leave.

A third-party investigator hired by the city of Orting, Haggard & Ganson LLP, determined the email was sent to deflect from Bielka’s inappropriate conduct. It also found that there is no scientific evidence to substantiate claims of groundwater contamination.