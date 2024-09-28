Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Orting whistleblower files $10 million claim against city

Sep 28, 2024, 11:05 AM | Updated: 2:34 pm

Orting whistleblower says he was fired after raising concerns about the city's wastewater lagoon. (...

Orting whistleblower says he was fired after raising concerns about the city's wastewater lagoon. (Photo: City of Orting)

(Photo: City of Orting)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

A whistleblower in Orting says the city fired him after he raised concerns its sewage lagoon was overflowing.

The News Tribune in Tacoma has reported a former city employee was placed on administrative leave after sharing concerns about leaks he said were coming from the city’s wastewater treatment plant, into groundwater near the Carbon River.

The city accuses Bielka of insubordination, dishonesty, abusing his authority, retaliating against a fellow employee and violating Orting’s whistleblower policy.

In a statement sent to the News Tribune this week, Orting City Administrator Scott Larson wrote:

“The city terminated John Bielka’s employment following a third-party investigation that resulted in findings warranting termination. The integrity of our city’s workforce is paramount. The city stands by the termination.”

Orting hired John Bielka, 63, as Capital Projects Manager in 2022. His attorney says after he raised concerns about the wastewater facility in March of this year, city leaders placed him on administrative leave.  Records Bielka shared with the newspaper indicate the city fired him on June 12th.

The tort claim filed in August could be the first step toward a wrongful-termination lawsuit. If the matter is not resolved within 60 days, Bielka can proceed in court against the city.

The News Tribune reports he also filed a whistleblower complaint against Orting.  His attorney, Richard Wooster, says the complaint is assigned to an administrative law judge.

Tort claim documents obtained by the newspaper argue:

“Mr. Bielka was placed on administrative leave after he documented that there were ongoing concerns with the wastewater treatment plant, the proposed design of the plant, and constant leaching of wastewater into the aquifer surrounding the wastewater treatment plant that has continued unabated for over a year.”

The documents also state Bielka was able to acquire $7.5 million in grants for the city of Orting. It claims he also had another $3 million in pending grants lined up before the city terminated him.

Bielka told The News Tribune one of his biggest concerns is what he claims are repeated overflows from the lagoon of the city’s wastewater treatment plant near the city’s aquifer and near the Carbon River.

“We’re not allowed to dump wastewater into the ground,” he said.

In an email sent to city leaders on March 4th, he expressed concerns the overflows might be a breach of the city’s permit issued by the Washington Department of Ecology.

Two and a half hours after sending the email, Bielka says the city placed him on administrative leave.

A third-party investigator hired by the city of Orting, Haggard & Ganson LLP, determined the email was sent to deflect from Bielka’s inappropriate conduct. It also found that there is no scientific evidence to substantiate claims of groundwater contamination.

MyNorthwest News

Image: The exterior of a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant can be seen in a recent ...

Steve Coogan

Frozen custard and burger chain Freddy’s is headed to Washington

Fast-casual restaurant chain Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to the state of Washington with 10 restaurants set to open.

6 minutes ago

Nearly 150 firefighters who took part in a live-fire training drill may have been inadvertently exp...

Tom Brock

Nearly 150 Snohomish County firefighters may have inhaled asbestos during training exercise

Nearly 150 firefighters may have inhaled asbestos at a training exercise at two abandoned houses in Snohomish.

2 hours ago

Orting whistleblower says he was fired after raising concerns about the city's wastewater lagoon. (...

Tom Brock

Orting whistleblower files $10 million claim against city

A whistleblower in Orting says the city fired him after he raised concerns its sewage lagoon was overflowing.

3 hours ago

seattle traffic congestion...

Julia Dallas

Gee and Ursula: Coming back to the office impacts women, traffic, economy

"The Gee and Ursula Show" on KIRO Newsradio discussed how the flood of workers will impact the city of Seattle.

8 hours ago

Police lights...

Julia Dallas

Chehalis woman dies after being attacked by her own dogs

Lewis County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a dog attack that occured Wednesday on River Road in Chehalis.

20 hours ago

Photo: A South Seattle smoke shop was hit for a second time....

James Lynch

Owner of Seattle smoke shop fights back against burglary suspects

A Seattle smoke shop owner caught a burglary in progress. The suspects fired at the owner and the owner retuned fire.

21 hours ago

Orting whistleblower files $10 million claim against city