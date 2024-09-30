Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Is a strike brewing at Elysian?

Sep 30, 2024, 11:54 AM

Workers at Elysian Brewing are nearing a strike. (Photo: Elysian Brewing)...

Workers at Elysian Brewing are nearing a strike. (Photo: Elysian Brewing)

(Photo: Elysian Brewing)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Employees at Elysian Brewing are inching closer to a strike after a weekend rally to highlight stalled contract negotiations with parent company Anheuser-Busch.

“They’re just not willing to give us what we’re worth,” Elysian Brewing Quality Lead Shannon Mullins told KIRO 7. “They’re acting like we’re just a bunch of hourly hired hands, that what we do isn’t important or technical or difficult work.”

Union says: Latest talks between Boeing and its striking machinists break off without progress

KIRO 7 reached out to officials at Elysian Brewing and Anheuser-Busch, who provided the following statement:

“We have met with the Teamsters 14 times over the past year, and they canceled the most recently scheduled bargaining session on September 11. We are awaiting their return to the bargaining table. We remain focused on recognizing and rewarding our local team’s dedication, talent, and hard work, and brewing the best beer in the region,” a spokesperson from Elysian Brewing said.

“We’ve had lots of proposals going back and forth,” Dascher said. “We still don’t have anywhere near an agreement that we can fully recommend or ratify.”

Workers want what they call fair wages and better retirement benefits. Talks have proven fruitless.

Orting: Whistleblower files $10 million claim against city

Anheuser-Busch acquired Elysian Brewing in 2015. It has locations in Georgetown, Capitol Hill, and downtown Seattle. Teamsters Local 117 began representing the employees last summer and has been negotiating their next contract since then.

“We finally got to the table with the company in December,” Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 117 Paul Dascher said. That’s the union which represents the employees. “They’ve dragged their feet until now.”

For now, employees hope Saturday’s rally sends a message to the company.

“Everyone here can see us,” Mullins said. “Everyone is honking for us, showing support.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Workers at Elysian Brewing are nearing a strike. (Photo: Elysian Brewing)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Is a strike brewing at Elysian?

Employees at Elysian Brewing are inching closer to a strike as contract negotiations stall with parent company Anheuser-Busch.

4 seconds ago

Image: A sign can be seen on the exterior of a Verizon store on Jan. 23, 2024 in El Cerrito, Califo...

Steve Coogan

Nationwide Verizon outage impacting customers in the Seattle area

Over 100,000 Verizon users across the country reported a service outage Monday morning, including some in the Seattle area.

2 hours ago

gas price transparency...

Dave Ross

Dave Ross: Don’t criticize the man who’s giving you cheaper gas… if only for an hour

It seems to me if someone with a lot of money wants to spend it giving cheaper gas for an hour, don’t CRITICIZE the guy!

4 hours ago

Image: One person died after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett on Sund...

Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

1 dead after chase by trooper ends with rollover crash in Everett

One person was killed during an incident after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett Sunday night.

4 hours ago

Image: The sunset can be seen in at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024....

Ted Buehner

Sun sets on September: Why October may bring brilliant fall colors to Washington

As October is coming quick, the days continue to get shorter, the nights will grow longer and the fall colors may get more lively.

5 hours ago

A commercial guide boat captain from Woodland, Washington is missing and presumed dead, after his b...

Tom Brock

Guide boat captain missing after vessel capsizes on Columbia River

A guide boat captain is missing and presumed dead after his vessel capsized in treacherous conditions on the Columbia River.

21 hours ago

Is a strike brewing at Elysian?