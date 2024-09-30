Close
TECHNOLOGY

Nationwide Verizon outage impacting customers in the Seattle area

Sep 30, 2024, 9:32 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

A sign can be seen on the exterior of a Verizon store on Jan. 23, 2024 in El Cerrito, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Over 100,000 Verizon users across the country reported a service outage Monday morning, including some in the Seattle area.

Downdetector first started seeing reports of issues shortly after 6:30 a.m. and the issues peaked at more than 105,000 users just after 8:15 a.m. As of 8:45 a.m., over 82,000 users still were reporting issues. The number has been steadily decreasing since it reached its peak between 8 and 9 a.m. Downdetector “is powered by unbiased, transparent user reports and problem indicators from around the web,” according to its website. It is part of is connectivity intelligence company Ookla, which is a division of media and internet company Ziff Davis.

Verizon’s X account @VerizonNews published a post at 8:48 a.m. confirming “an issue impacting service for some customers.” The company added its engineers are working to solve the issue.

In addition, as USA Today noted, Verizon’s customer service account on X, @VerizonSupport, has been responding to dozens of users reporting service issues.

Right now we are experiencing a nationwide outage that is affecting several cities,” one post to a user in Phoenix states. “Our technicians are working on getting the situation fixed and service will start to be restored gradually.”

Dozens of people in the Seattle area, including AM 770 KTTH host Jason Rantz, reported on X Monday morning that they were experiencing service issues. Several X users noted their phones were stuck in SOS mode.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

