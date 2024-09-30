Nationwide Verizon outage impacting customers in the Seattle area

Over 100,000 Verizon users across the country reported a service outage Monday morning, including some in the Seattle area.

Downdetector first started seeing reports of issues shortly after 6:30 a.m. and the issues peaked at more than 105,000 users just after 8:15 a.m. As of 8:45 a.m., over 82,000 users still were reporting issues. The number has been steadily decreasing since it reached its peak between 8 and 9 a.m. Downdetector “is powered by unbiased, transparent user reports and problem indicators from around the web,” according to its website. It is part of is connectivity intelligence company Ookla, which is a division of media and internet company Ziff Davis.

Verizon’s X account @VerizonNews published a post at 8:48 a.m. confirming “an issue impacting service for some customers.” The company added its engineers are working to solve the issue.

We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

In addition, as USA Today noted, Verizon’s customer service account on X, @VerizonSupport, has been responding to dozens of users reporting service issues.

“Right now we are experiencing a nationwide outage that is affecting several cities,” one post to a user in Phoenix states. “Our technicians are working on getting the situation fixed and service will start to be restored gradually.”

Dozens of people in the Seattle area, including AM 770 KTTH host Jason Rantz, reported on X Monday morning that they were experiencing service issues. Several X users noted their phones were stuck in SOS mode.

I’m not the only one with Verizon outage, right? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 30, 2024

@Verizon is having difficulties in the Seattle area. I am not able to send or receive phone calls. This sucks! pic.twitter.com/9tRalqjrXc — Rhonda Porter (@mortgageporter) September 30, 2024

