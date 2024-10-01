You could have won thousands of dollars. Washington’s Lottery said there are unclaimed prizes expiring next month.

According to Washington’s Lottery, two winning tickets were selected for the $10,000 Match 4 prizes. One ticket was purchased in Marysville at WinCo Foods located at 3947 116th Street Northeast and expiers on October 22. The other ticket was purchased in Graham at Safeway located at 10105 224th Street East and expires on Ocotber 27.

Washington’s Lottery said there are currently 14 prizes valued at $10,000 or more that expire soon, including a $1 million Mega Millions prize. The other 12 winning tickets were purchased in Pasco, Mercer Island, two in Burien, Vancouver, Lake Tapps, two in Lakewood, Bellevue, Bremerton, Redmond and Brewster. For more details on winning tickets, visit Washington’s Lottery’s website.

Earlier this week, a Washington resident became a millionaire overnight after they won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize. Lotto cost $1 per ticket for two plays. The person bought the winning ticket at a Puyallup Safeway located at 5616 176th Street East, according to officials with Washington’s Lottery.

The retailer will receive at $42,000 selling bonus. Washington’s Lottery said the winner would like to remain anonymous.

“We were completely surprised when we found out that we had sold the winning ticket, and we are beyond excited to know our store played a part in changing someone’s life,” Store Director Melinda Spain said to Washington’s Lottery. “We’re thrilled for our customer who is taking home such a large prize, and we’re already thinking of ways to celebrate.”

According to Washington’s Lottery, that Puyallup Safeway has sold six big winning tickets of $10,000 or more since 2019.

