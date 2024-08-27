Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket prize purchased in Lynden to expire

Aug 27, 2024, 10:42 AM

lottery prize washington...

A customer makes a purchase at Las Palmitas mini market, decorated with a 'Billionaire Made here' sign, where the winning July 19-drawn lottery ticket was sold on July 20, 2023. (Photo: Frederic J. Brown, Getty Images)

(Photo: Frederic J. Brown, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Twenty-seven lottery prizes, including a $1 million Powerball prize, have yet to be claimed in Washington and are set to expire soon.

The $1 million Powerball prize is from a lottery ticket purchased in Lynden. Each unclaimed ticket and prize is valued at a minimum of $10,000. One of the $10,000 unclaimed tickets was purchased at the Safeway located at 4128 Rucker Avenue on March 7. That ticket is set to expire on Sept. 3 if unclaimed.

Lottery jackpots update: Winning Powerball ticket for $1.33 billion sold in Oregon

The amount of unclaimed prizes expiring soon is more than $1.36 million in total.

“Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize,” Washington Lottery stated in a press release. “If the player won with a scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, the prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account.”

Each June, the surplus in the lottery reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), according to Washington Lottery. WOPA then uses the reserve funds to support educational programs and pursuits in Washington, ranging from providing aid for college tuition to supporting early childhood education programs.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver. The offices are open to the public to claim prizes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More on the lottery: Massachusetts woman wins $1 million lottery twice in 10 weeks

“Winners with prizes of $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim,” Washington Lottery stated.

Players are encouraged to review their tickets and claim any winnings at one of the Washington Lottery regional offices. The deadline stretches to any time before 5 p.m. on the expiration date printed on the winning ticket. The complete list of unclaimed prizes can be found here.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

