All lanes on I-5 north near Tumwater have reopened after two separate collisions involving eight different cars shut down most of the freeway Wednesday morning.

The first incident led to a big backup on the freeway around 9:30 a.m. After drivers slammed on their brakes, another crash involving six vehicles occurred.

While all of the I-5 north lanes were closed, a life flight helicopter landed on the freeway and flew at least one person to a local hospital. It is not yet known how many other people were injured, Washington State Patrol (WSP) spokesman Trooper John Dattilo said to KIRO Newsradio.

When all of the lanes were blocked, troopers were diverting drivers onto Deschutes Parkway.

All northbound I-5 lanes remain blocked in Tumwater while emergency crews respond to a collision. While lanes are closed this life flight landed on the roadway. Backups are extending 4 miles right now. Take alternate routes or delay travel. pic.twitter.com/nHWIztYaog — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) October 2, 2024

All three of the freeway’s lanes were blocked late Wednesday morning after the collisions until about 11:15 a.m., according to a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) post on X. The agency also stated in a post on X just before 11:45 a.m. that the freeway was reduced to one lane “and will be for some time this afternoon” while law enforcement agencies investigated the scene of collisions.

Dattilo added earlier Wednesday that, as of 11 a.m., I-5 north lanes may be closed for several hours.

WSDOT confirmed just before 2 p.m. on X that the investigation on the scene had concluded, the last tow truck left and all lanes on I-5 north were clear to drive on without delay.

As of about 11:15 a.m., backups had reached at least six miles, WSDOT reported on X. The agency was advising drivers to expect significant delays, take alternate routes or completely delay traveling on that part of the freeway for several hours until the closure was resolved and the investigation into the collisions ended.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

