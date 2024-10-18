Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz Fact Check: Did gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert really vote to ban abortion?

Oct 17, 2024, 5:55 PM

YouTube video
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) is hitting Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert in an attack ad on the one issue Democrats poll best on: abortion.

The ad is being run on behalf of Bob Ferguson, Reichert’s far-left opponent. It claims Reichert voted to ban abortion, including in cases of incest, rape or life of the mother. It features a Seattle woman who experienced sexual abuse as a child. As a result, she says she became pregnant and chose an abortion.

“In Congress, Dave Reichert voted to ban abortion nationwide. He voted against exceptions,” she claims, calling it “cruel.”

“If Reichert becomes governor, I believe women are in danger,” she concludes.

Is that actually true or is it another smear by a party spending millions to put Democrat Attorney General Bob Ferguson in the Governor’s mansion? Let’s give the claim a Jason Rantz fact check.

Jason Rantz Fact Check: Did Dave Reichert really say teachers are overpaid?

Why are Democrats claiming Dave Reichert supported an abortion ban?

The sources for the claims are the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and a CNN article.

The bill would not have, as the ad claims, outright banned abortions nationwide. It restricted abortions after 20 weeks. At this stage of development, the nervous system is sufficiently developed for the fetus to experience pain. The bill also included exceptions for cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother. The Reichert votes that are flashed on screen during the ad were procedural moves by Democrats who were attempting to weaken the bill.

You don’t have to read the entire bill to know this. You can simply go to the CNN article the ad cites. The first sentence acknowledges the bill came with “exceptions for instances where the life of the mother is at risk and in cases involving rape or incest.” At the time, not even Planned Parenthood claimed it was without exceptions.

More from Jason Rantz: Boeing machinist who booed Sen. Cantwell says union is more pro-Trump than you realize

Rantz Fact Check: False

The law in question is almost identical to the one in Washington, which is also based on viability, though we consider it 24 weeks here. But there have been Democrat lawmakers and activists who want limitless abortion, including Squad member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle). Ferguson implies his support as well, while attacking Reichert for believing a fetus represents a life.

This ad isn’t merely egregiously false; the DGA is lying. Ferguson’s similar attacks against Reichert are as dishonest. Though there’s no threat of abortion being banned in Washington, Democrats have run on it across the state. They see it as a way to deflect criticism of their soft-on-crime policies and permissive approach to homelessness, which have been top concerns for voters.

Consider the abortion ad fact-checked: it’s false.

Rantz Fact Check: Do illegal immigrants really pay more in taxes than wealthy American citizens?

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Photo: The Democratic Governors Association and Bob Ferguson have repeatedly accused Dave Reichert ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Fact Check: Did gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert really vote to ban abortion?

The Democratic Governors Association and Bob Ferguson have repeatedly accused Dave Reichert of voting to ban abortion nationwide. Did he?

16 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Bath & Body Works Has a KKK Candle?!

Bath & Body Works released a candle with a label that has a striking resemblance to a Klansman. Jason Rantz & Jake Skorheim wonder how the candle even got made in the first place. ☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever […]

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Soft-On-Crime Judge Johanna Bender is Upset

A Seattle judge is upset that we’re criticizing her for going so easy on criminal suspects. It was a reminder to again call her out for going easy on criminal suspects. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: A Judge is Gaslighting the Media to Give Her a Pass

A soft-on-crime Seattle judge, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender, recently lashed out at the media for daring to criticize her reckless decisions. This comes after she offered sympathy—not to the victim’s grieving family—but to the family of an accused murderer. If anything, her comments are a reminder that she deserves even more media […]

20 hours ago

UW lawsuit...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW Medicine Seattle faces lawsuit for withholding career support from white medical students

The University of Washington is facing a racial discrimination lawsuit as UW Medicine withholds a career support tool from white students.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Simu Liu Accuses Company of Cultural Appropriation?

Simu Liu, known most for the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, accused a boba tea company of cultural appropriation. Jason Rantz and Jake Skorheim react to the clip and wander into a conversation about Jake’s heritage. Enjoy an all-new Double Shot.☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. […]

2 days ago

Rantz Fact Check: Did gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert really vote to ban abortion?