Weekend event digest: Oktoberfest, pumpkins and all things fall

The weekend is here and so is spooky season! Looks like we are in for a wet start to the weekend, but that shouldn’t dampen your plans.

I want to start with an event sent to me by a listener:

It’s the 43rd annual OysterFest in Shelton. Saturday and Sunday there will be shucking competitions, plenty of seafood (and other tasty treats), mini golf, touch tanks and plenty more. There will be folks camping up on-site as well for those looking for a weekend full of oysters. I was told that Sunday is family day, children 17 and under admitted free and there will be discounted tickets for active duty military on Sunday as well. Get more details and tickets on OysterFest’s website

It’s not the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, it’s the 20th annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival. This is going down Friday and Saturday at the Seattle Center and tickets are required. There will be 80 types of Pumpkin Beer on Tap, a costume contest, a fortune teller and lots more. Get tickets and details on Elysian Brewing’s website.

Oktoberfest in in Puyallup, Leavenworth

There’s another Oktoberfest this weekend, this time down at the Washington State Fairgrounds. All your favorite food and beers will be there as well as Hammerschlagen, weiner dog races and a Bier-Lympics. Oktoberfest is going on all weekend long, get tickets and details on Washington State Fair Event Center’s website.

Oktoberfest begins in Leavenworth this weekend as well. Celebrations will be going on the next three weekends. Get details on Leavenworth’s website.

A big addition to the Waterfront in Seattle is finally here! The Overlook Walk opens to the public at 4:30 p.m. Friday and to celebrate there will be food, music and more entertainment. Come see what this new bridge has to offer and experience a change to downtown Seattle. There will be firepits, so you’ll be able to keep warm while enjoying the views.

Saturday is the Fife Harvest Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and there will be plenty of things for you to do with the kids, including bounce houses, carnival games, a tractor maze, petting zoo, hay rides and tons more. There will be free corn on the cob from the Fife City Council as well as live music and magicians. For the adults, there will be ax throwing and a mechanical bull to ride, as well as plenty of vendors to support. Get more details on the City of Fife’s website.

Get into the Halloween spirit with the Halloween Pet Parade at Volunteer Park. You and your four-legged friends can show off your costumes and compete for prizes while enjoying live music, crafts, vendors and food trucks. This is going down on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and details can be found on Volunteer Park Trust’s website.

Sunday at the Seattle Center it’s CroatiaFest as the Festal program continues. This event is free to attend and will highlight areas of Croatian culture such as food, music and dancing, and you can even get help with passports, visas and other official government documents from the Croatian Consulate. Get more details on the Seattle Center’s website.

These are just some of the fun things going on this weekend as celebrations of fall begin. As always if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know.

