Costco drops prices of some Kirkland-brand products

The Motley Fool published the transcription of the Costco fourth-quarter earnings call that took place at the end of last month which featured presentations by President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Vachris and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip.

During one part of the presentation, Millerchip stated that Kirkland Signature “offers significant member value compared to the national brands and continues to grow at a faster pace than our business as a whole.” He also pointed out that across the fresh departments, the company “saw high single-digit growth as our continued focus on value is resonating with our members.” From there, he noted the company lowered the price of of the Kirkland Signature Boneless Chicken Tender lines by 13% and saw a 21% lift in pounds sold.

Millerchip also noted that the company wants to lower prices of the Kirkland Signature (KS) when it sees the opportunities to do so. He called out four examples of products being sold at cheaper prices now.

KS standard foil’s price has been reduced from $31.99 to $29.99.

KS macadamia nuts cannisters have been cut from $18.99 to $13.99.

KS Spanish olive oil 3-liter bottle has been lowered from $38.99 to $34.99.

KS Baguette 2-pack reduced from $5.99 to $4.99.

The Costco CFO went on to discuss a “commitment to sustainability and achieving lower emissions is also presenting opportunities to lower our costs.” Notably, he explained the KS laundry packs, which were converted from a plastic tub to a pouch. That shift allowed the company to “reduce plastic packaging by 80% and pass these cost savings on to the member.” The result was, as Millerchip said, the company lowering the price of the laundry packs by $1 from $19.99 to $18.99.

The Daily Mail noted Costco’s announcement of price drops comes after major retailers across the U.S. including Aldi, Amazon, Target, Walgreens and Walmart cut the cost of thousands of items earlier this year.

The price drops also come after Costco announced earlier this summer membership fees would increase for first time in seven years.

Costco announces plan to open more stores

During that September earnings call, Vachris highlighted that Costco hit its target of 30 new warehouse openings.

He noted that the 30 openings include one relocation and resulted in 29 net new buildings. Highlights the CEO called out included Costco’s first-ever building in Maine, bringing the company’s footprint to 47 states. Vachris also noted Costco’s 600th U.S. building in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The CEO also explained to analysts Costco’s fiscal 2025 plan includes 29 more openings, including 17 in the U.S. and 12 outside of the country. He cited the company’s fifth building in Spain, which was opened in Zaragoza last month. Vachris added that three of the warehouse openings are relocations, 26 net new buildings will be added.

Citing Costco’s annual report this week, The Seattle Times reported Costco said it spent $4.7 billion primarily on land, buildings and equipment for new warehouses and distribution facilities for its 2024 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 1. The company’s spending will be similar next year.

As of the end of its last fiscal year, Costco had 614 stores in the U.S. and a total of 890 stores worldwide.

Outside of the U.S., Costco, which reported almost $7.4 billion in profit for 2024. Even as Costco expands its network of warehouses, the Times explained it has been able to maintain revenue growth to support those openings. The company reported averaging about $260 million in sales per warehouse last year. That’s the highest ever.

Costco introduces platinum bars after gold bar success

Following its success selling gold bars and silver coins, Costco announced earlier this month it has begun selling platinum bars to its members, according to multiple reports. Anyone who visits the Costco website can view the description of the 1-ounce platinum bars, which are Swiss made. They sold for $1,089.99, CNBC explained. However, once members log into their account online, they will receive a “Product Not Available!” message on the website and won’t be able to purchase the product.

The gold bars currently sell for $2,699.99 online and the silver coins retail for $859.99. However, neither of those products are available to buy either as they’re listed as “Out of Stock” for members logged into the company’s website.

Costco states that all three of the products of precious metals are non-refundable and the items aren’t eligible for price adjustments. There’s a limit of one transaction per membership, with a maximum of five units. The cost of shipping is included in the cost for customers who are able to complete purchases.

Large meatball sub sandwich is now available in the deli

Have you seen the giant meatball submarine sandwich available in the Costco deli?

It can’t be guaranteed the sandwich is available at all Costco locations, but many customers across the country have seen it and reacted in wonder about it, including writers at The Daily Meal (labeling it “an absolute behemoth”) and The Takeout (calling it “deliciously massive”). Laura Jayne Lamb, who runs the @costcohotfinds Instagram account that has three million followers, called the sandwich “over the top good” in a post earlier this month. It has been available for purchase at the Shoreline store in recent days.

The sandwich is about 2 1/2 pounds, give or take, comes with about eight beef and pork meatballs, a thick layer of provolone cheese and shredded parmesan cheese on a large artisan roll. The package with the large sandwich also comes with two small cannisters of marinara sauce.

It sells for $5.99 per pound. So, customers can expect to pay around $15 for each package.

The Costco packaging recommends customers heat up the sandwich in the oven for 30 minutes before diving in.

Food website Tasting Table says heating the sandwich is “a breeze” but recommends users forgo the air fryer and go right to the oven.

“We recommend simply covering it and popping it into a preheated oven until it’s warm. Then, for an extra gooey consistency on the provolone, uncover and pop it under the broiler for a minute or two before digging in,” author Deb Kavis wrote.

