The Biden Administration and FEMA have been much maligned in recent days due to its response to Hurricane Helene. One of the most explosive revelations is that FEMA has been diverting disaster relief funds for illegal immigrants.

The Biden Administration has vociferously denied these claims, but it appears they’re playing a semantics game. Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse from Washington’s 4th congressional district said FEMA does, in fact, fund illegal immigrants.

“It’s something called the Shelter and Services Program, the SSP, that is part of the administration,” Newhouse told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH Monday. “They put this thing together, and they give upwards of $9,000 to immigrants when they come to this country, supposedly to help those communities that are feeling the rush of all these numbers of people coming in.”

On whether FEMA has been doing a good enough job, Rep. Newhouse said, ” … I hear those reports too that people are feeling stranded, forgotten, that they haven’t seen any support yet.”

You can listen to parts one and two of the interview here:

