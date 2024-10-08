Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Long delays to morning commute after four-car crash on I-5 near downtown Seattle

Oct 8, 2024, 9:33 AM

I-5 commute crash...

Screengrab of WSDOT cameras recording the crash and slowdown on I-5. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A four-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 5 (I-5) express lanes heading south Tuesday morning, causing the morning commute to slow to a standstill.

The crash happened near Mercer Street in downtown Seattle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at approximately 7:45 a.m.

More from Chokepoints: Massive toll system changes on the way

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved a semi-truck and three cars. The four left lanes were blocked for nearly an hour. By 8:37 a.m., all but one lane was able to reopen.

Peace and quiet ahead: Boylston Ave off-ramp to shut down for noise walls

Injuries were reported from the incident, according to KIRO 7, but the severity is unknown as of this reporting. Medics with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the scene.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

I-5 commute crash...

Frank Sumrall

Long delays to morning commute after four-car crash on I-5 near downtown Seattle

A four-vehicle crash occurred on I-5 heading south Tuesday morning, causing the morning commute to slow to a standstill.

4 hours ago

tolls I-405 SR 167...

Chris Sullivan

Massive toll system changes on the way

The maximum tolls on I-405 and SR 167 went up to $15 earlier this year, but it's likely that rate will be going up again next year.

7 hours ago

boylston ave off-ramp...

Nate Connors

Peace and quiet ahead: Boylston Ave off-ramp to shut down for noise walls

This weekend's portion of the noise wall project is scheduled to close the Boylston Ave off-ramp at 7 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

4 days ago

Image: A life flight helicopter landed on I-5 north in Tumwater on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 after a ...

Steve Coogan

All I-5 north lanes are clear in Tumwater after being blocked due to 2 collisions

All of the I-5 north lanes in Tumwater were blocked Wednesday while emergency crews responded to two collisions involving eight vehicles.

6 days ago

Image: This map from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shows a map of closu...

Steve Coogan

3 deputies injured after police chase closed US 2 in Snohomish County

A police chase caused the closure of US 2 between Snohomish and Monroe Tuesday morning, local officials stated.

7 days ago

Image: The M/V Wenatchee, seen here in September 2023, is the first JMII vessel to be converted to ...

Nate Connors

Washington State Ferries first attempt at hybrid-electric conversion faces delay

Washington State Ferries is completing conversions of its three largest vessels. But there is a delay in getting the M/V Wenatchee back up.

7 days ago

Long delays to morning commute after four-car crash on I-5 near downtown Seattle