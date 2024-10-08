A four-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 5 (I-5) express lanes heading south Tuesday morning, causing the morning commute to slow to a standstill.

The crash happened near Mercer Street in downtown Seattle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at approximately 7:45 a.m.

CLEAR: The three left lanes have now reopened on the SB I-5 express lanes at Mercer St in #Seattle after a collision. https://t.co/HBttiHb83c — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 8, 2024

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved a semi-truck and three cars. The four left lanes were blocked for nearly an hour. By 8:37 a.m., all but one lane was able to reopen.

Injuries were reported from the incident, according to KIRO 7, but the severity is unknown as of this reporting. Medics with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the scene.

Contributing: KIRO 7

