Comcast and the Big Ten Network have reached an agreement that will allow fans of the Washington Huskies to watch their games as soon as this weekend.

Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group published a short statement from Comcast Thursday morning on X indicating the Big 10 network will be available to Xfinity TV customers living in the three West Coast states “in time for the action this weekend.”

Big Ten Network now available on Comcast lower tier on West Coast: “We’re pleased the Big Ten Network will be available to Xfinity TV customers who subscribe to the Popular TV package in Oregon, Washington, and California in time for the action this weekend.” — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 10, 2024

A Comcast spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest in email Thursday afternoon the statement Wilner published is correct and that a deal has been reached.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

