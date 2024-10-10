Close
Good news for Huskies fans: Comcast to add Big Ten Network to Xfinity TV package

Oct 10, 2024

Image: The UW Huskies gather before their game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 5,...

The UW Huskies gather before their game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

(Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Comcast and the Big Ten Network have reached an agreement that will allow fans of the Washington Huskies to watch their games as soon as this weekend.

Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group published a short statement from Comcast Thursday morning on X indicating the Big 10 network will be available to Xfinity TV customers living in the three West Coast states “in time for the action this weekend.”

A Comcast spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest in email Thursday afternoon the statement Wilner published is correct and that a deal has been reached.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

