MYNORTHWEST NEWS

You could see the northern lights in Washington tonight

Oct 10, 2024, 2:41 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

The northern lights can be seen in Seattle on Friday, May 10, 2024....

The northern lights can be seen in South Seattle on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington residents have another chance to see the dazzling phenomenon that is the northern lights.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a level 3 geomagnetic storm Thursday that may reach a 4, which is labeled “severe.”

According to NOAA, a geomagnetic storm is a temporary disturbance of the Earth’s atmosphere caused by solar wind. When the energized particles reach Earth’s magnetic field, they interact with gases in the atmosphere to create those different colored lights in the sky.

More weather: Western WA does not have to worry about hurricanes, just bomb cyclones

Other than creating the northern lights, geomagnetic storms can affect power grids, satellite ops and GPS, outlined NOAA.

“Geomagnetic activity can vary considerably during storm progression with intermittent periods of escalation or weakening as the major disturbance in the solar wind continues,” NOAA stated.

Northern lights forecasted to reach Washington

The aurora, according to NOAA, moves over New York to north Iowa and Washington at night.

Image: October 10, 2024, prediction for the aurora.

October 10, 2024, prediction for the aurora. (Image courtesy of NOAA)

To best view the lights, Aurora Academy’s website said to head outside of the city, away from light pollution. It recommends Deception Pass State Park, Mt. Rainier National Park and the North Cascades National Park. It also said the best time to view the lights in the Seattle-area is from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The last geomagnetic activity was September 12, which was also a level G3.

Local news: Another earthquake hits Pacific Northwest bringing total to 87 in past month

Send your photos our way

If you capture some spring pictures or do get to see the northern lights, please share your photos with MyNorthwest on our Share With Us page.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

You could see the northern lights in Washington tonight