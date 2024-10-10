The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting near Nova High School in Seattle that happened Thursday just before 2 p.m.

The SPD reported there several 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots in the area.

One round pierced the second-floor window of Nova High, but no injuries were reported.

Nova High was put on lockdown and neighboring Garfield High School was given in a “shelter in place” order. The lockdown orders have been lifted, according to KIRO 7.

Detective Eric Munoz of the SPD said multiple vehicles were seen leaving the area. It is not yet known what the intent of the people in those vehicles was.

“There were two vehicles seen fleeing the area. At this point in time, we don’t know whether or not the individuals involved were shooting at each other or shooting at the school,” Munoz said to KIRO Newsradio Thursday afternoon.

Crime blotter: Covering the crimes committed in the Puget Sound region

So far, no suspects have been identified.

The SPD reported more than a dozen shell casings were found on 25th Avenue, KIRO 7 reported.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio