Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Seattle’s double standard: Adding surveillance cameras while cutting public transparency

Oct 11, 2024, 6:38 AM

seattle surveillance cameras...

A surveillance camera is seen installed in front of a Starbucks logo. (Photo: Cheng Xin, Getty Images)

(Photo: Cheng Xin, Getty Images)

Travis Mayfield's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

Most of my career has been spent on camera, so, in general, I am in favor of the ability for more of us to see more things for ourselves.

I think cameras in courtrooms bring transparency. I think public broadcasters bring accountability. I think the more light we can shine in the darkness, the better.

Yet, I find it ironic that this week, the Seattle City Council voted 7-1 to add live video surveillance cameras to three city neighborhoods.

More from Seattle City Council: Seattle passes plan to install cameras in crime-ridden areas

It’s not because I don’t agree with many of the residents of those neighborhoods who are begging the council for crime relief and support the cameras. Or law enforcement experts who said it would be a force multiplier when we have so few cops on the street.

No, what I find ironic is that Seattle city leaders are so willing to switch on these new cameras and aim them at you and me … while at the same time switching off cameras aimed directly at themselves.

That’s right. These new CCTV cameras will cost $1.5 million — an expense the council is apparently glad to pay. But the current budget cuts proposed for next year would decimate the city-operated Seattle Channel … and how much would it save? Just a little over $1.5 million.

Hi Peter. This is Paul.

With these cuts, residents and taxpayers will lose all the hours of original public affairs programming, including deep dives into city policy, robust arts coverage and granular civic affairs discussions. In other words, the very positions, policies and proposals our city leaders are pushing will get even less examination than they get today.

More from Travis Mayfield: Teaching kids about hypocrisy was way too easy this week

Our elected leaders will have to answer even fewer questions about the business they claim they are doing in our name. But you know who will now be answering even more questions? People in those three Seattle neighborhoods soon to be under constant video surveillance.

I am absolutely fine with cameras being used to reveal wrongdoing, as long as those cameras are fairly aimed at the right places.

Travis Mayfield is a local media personality and fills in as a host on KIRO Newsradio

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

seattle surveillance cameras...

Travis Mayfield

Seattle’s double standard: Adding surveillance cameras while cutting public transparency

I find it ironic that this week, the Seattle City Council voted 7-1 to add live video surveillance cameras to three city neighborhoods.

10 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Kamala Harris Drinking Beer Makes Her More Relatable Than Ever!

Gee explains why Kamala Harris’ recent media appearances have solidified his thoughts that she is the right candidate for President. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: My Girlfriend’s Best Friend is a Guy. What Do I Do?

The Gee & Ursula Show talks about a listener who is slightly concerned about their girlfriend, who hangs out with her guy best friend a lot. This brings up the question, do platonic relationships exist? Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio […]

2 days ago

hurricane helene climate change...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: Hurricane Helene latest warning how climate change is affecting weather, storms

But what is different is hurricanes like Hurricane Helene are more devastating, with science pointing to climate change as the culprit.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seahawks Lose to Blocked Field Goal

The loss for the Seahawks on Sunday was… let’s just say… brutal. But what does this mean for the Hawks moving forward? Gee Scott joined Seattle Morning News and shared his perspective on the team and looks ahead to Thursday Night Football against the 49ers. #GoHawks Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & […]

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Deadly Rabbit Virus Hits Washington Islands

A highly contagious and deadly rabbit disease, hemorrhagic fever, has been confirmed in Washington on Orcas and Lopez Islands. The Gee & Ursula Show discusses whether they should spend the time and money to vaccinate all the rabbits? Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen […]

3 days ago

Seattle’s double standard: Adding surveillance cameras while cutting public transparency