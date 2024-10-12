There aren’t many bigger names in the fight against transgender madness in women’s sports than former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines. And despite significant wins in the culture wars, Gaines is only looking to grow the momentum.

Gaines first entered the limelight after facing UPenn swimmer Lia (formerly William) Thomas, a biological male who identifies as female. Since then, Gaines has been working to maintain the integrity of women’s sports.

The athlete-turned-activist boasts that her movement has been gaining momentum, as it wasn’t that long ago that bringing up the trans athlete issue was beyond the pale.

“Coaches were terrified,” Gaines told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “My teammates were terrified. Athletic directors, presidents of universities. I mean, the list goes on … even legislators with an R by their name, Republicans were scared to touch this issue. But now we really have the progress and the traction. The momentum is really remarkable.”

How do we defeat gender ideology?

Gaines said one way the Left was able to proliferate its gender ideology was through an oft-used tactic — manipulating speech.

“The word woman is now being changed to ‘birthing person’ or ‘birth giver’ or ‘cervix haver’… It’s confusing,” an exasperated Gaines said. “And I believe that’s by design.”

Speaking out is one thing, but really hitting the purveyors of gender ideology where it hurts is what Gaines thinks will get this movement to the finish line. Gaines is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the NCAA. The lawsuit claims that the NCAA violated the plaintiffs’ Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete in women’s swimming.

Another defendant in the case is the Georgia Board of Regents, which Gaines said, “came out and supported our lawsuit against them and said, ‘Hey, we know what we did is wrong, and we’re kind of glad you’re suing us, actually, and we’re going to point the finger back at the NCAA because we had to follow their policies.'”

Going after the money

Gaines said that we must cut off the financial incentives of promoting dangerous so-called “gender-affirming healthcare,” and hold doctors accountable. “Doctors take an oath, the Hippocratic Oath … They know what they’re doing and cutting off healthy body parts that is harmful … but they’re willing to do it because they can financially and significantly benefit from it.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

