Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Women’s rights are under attack, Riley Gaines is fighting back

Oct 11, 2024, 5:55 PM

Photo: Riley Gaines visits The Megyn Kelly Show at the SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2024 in New York...

Riley Gaines visits The Megyn Kelly Show at the SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: Noam Galai, Getty Images)

(Photo: Noam Galai, Getty Images)

Jackson Meyer's Profile Picture

BY JACKSON MEYER


Producer

There aren’t many bigger names in the fight against transgender madness in women’s sports than former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines. And despite significant wins in the culture wars, Gaines is only looking to grow the momentum.

Gaines first entered the limelight after facing UPenn swimmer Lia (formerly William) Thomas, a biological male who identifies as female. Since then, Gaines has been working to maintain the integrity of women’s sports.

The athlete-turned-activist boasts that her movement has been gaining momentum, as it wasn’t that long ago that bringing up the trans athlete issue was beyond the pale.

“Coaches were terrified,” Gaines told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “My teammates were terrified. Athletic directors, presidents of universities. I mean, the list goes on … even legislators with an R by their name, Republicans were scared to touch this issue. But now we really have the progress and the traction. The momentum is really remarkable.”

How do we defeat gender ideology?

Gaines said one way the Left was able to proliferate its gender ideology was through an oft-used tactic — manipulating speech.

“The word woman is now being changed to ‘birthing person’ or ‘birth giver’ or ‘cervix haver’… It’s confusing,” an exasperated Gaines said. “And I believe that’s by design.”

Speaking out is one thing, but really hitting the purveyors of gender ideology where it hurts is what Gaines thinks will get this movement to the finish line. Gaines is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the NCAA. The lawsuit claims that the NCAA violated the plaintiffs’ Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete in women’s swimming.

Another defendant in the case is the Georgia Board of Regents, which Gaines said, “came out and supported our lawsuit against them and said, ‘Hey, we know what we did is wrong, and we’re kind of glad you’re suing us, actually, and we’re going to point the finger back at the NCAA because we had to follow their policies.'”

Going after the money

Gaines said that we must cut off the financial incentives of promoting dangerous so-called “gender-affirming healthcare,” and hold doctors accountable. “Doctors take an oath, the Hippocratic Oath … They know what they’re doing and cutting off healthy body parts that is harmful … but they’re willing to do it because they can financially and significantly benefit from it.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Photo: Riley Gaines visits The Megyn Kelly Show at the SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2024 in New York...

Jackson Meyer

Women’s rights are under attack, Riley Gaines is fighting back

Former University of Kentucky women's swimmer Riley Gaines is standing athwart the efforts to allow biological men compete in women's sports.

3 hours ago

Northern Lights "illuminate" the sky and get reflected at Terradets reservoir on October 11, 2024 i...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: An argument against enjoying the Northern Lights in Washington

Washington state experienced a Northern Lights show last night. But not everyone got to experience them, including one poor local.

10 hours ago

Photo: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Democratic ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Fact Check: Do illegal immigrants really pay more in taxes than wealthy American citizens?

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal claims illegal immigrants pay more in taxes than the wealthy? Is that actually true?

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Be Careful When Going to the Bathroom at Work

Jason Rantz listens to Jake Skorheim share a bathroom experience that is a bit TMI. What happened to Jake? Well, it’s not pleasant. Find out on an all new Double Shot. ☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to […]

1 day ago

Photo: Singer Pat Boone attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Reagan" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Augu...

Jackson Meyer

Singer Pat Boone sees a divided nation but says there’s hope for Seattle

Renowned singer Pat Boone's new song is calling attention to the division in America. He hopes it can serve as an inspiration for Seattle too.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Trying Pumpkin Spice Oreos For the First Time!

It’s time for another taste test! Jason and Jake try the Pumpkin Spice Oreos. One of the guys really enjoys it the other not so much. Can you guess which? Enjoy an all-new Double Shot. ☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand […]

2 days ago

Women’s rights are under attack, Riley Gaines is fighting back