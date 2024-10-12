Just a month ago, whale researchers celebrated the birth of a new Southern Resident killer whale (SRKW), calf L128. Now, they believe she is dying.

L128 was spotted off the coast of Vancouver Island being carried by L83, who is not her mother, according to a news release from the Center for Whale Research (CWR).

Researchers said the calf was emaciated and barely breathing.

“The calf appeared lumpy and skinny,” CWR stated.

The calf was also in a much worse state than previous observations when it was nursing and moving well, according to researchers. CWR said Mark spotted the calf near boat Mike 1.

“L90 was nearby, foraging, as L83 approached Mike 1 with the emaciated calf draped across her rostrum,” the news release stated. “As she carried the calf down the side of the boat, Mark’s heart sank — he was certain the calf had stopped breathing. L83 jiggled the calf, as if desperately trying to revive it. As she continued past the stern of Mike 1, Mark thought he saw the calf take a faint breath and return to her side.”

The baby and the mother have not been seen since.

CWR stated, in a news release on October 4, that its census from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, revealed a drop in orcas from 75 to 73. CWR said two adult males, K34 and L85, and the only whale born within the census period, male calf J60, died.

K34 lost his mother K13 in 2017, and “appeared to be in poor body condition,” according to CWR. Like K34, L85 lost its mother. However, L85 was adopted by L12 and later latched onto L25 after L12 died, according to the center.

CWR said L85 was one of the three oldest males in the population, along with J26 and J27 who were all born in 1991.

As for calf J60, CWR called his life “strange and tumultuous.”

“It’s unclear whether this was a case of calf rejection, an inability of the mother to properly nurse the calf with other females attempting to help or kidnapping,” the news release stated.

There was hope for the killer whale population with the birth of L128 but now, it appears, that number will not grow.

According to CWR, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported a growth rate of 2.3% over 28 years for the Southern Resident killer whale population. However, the center said in the last decade, every census showing population growth has been followed by a decline.

“The Center for Whale Research’s data clearly shows that survival rates are closely tied to Chinook salmon abundance, and there cannot be an effective recovery of the SRKW population without an increase in this crucial resource,” the news release stated. “Without sufficient prey abundance, the Southern Residents will simply not be able to sustain population growth.”

The SeaDoc Society’s website offers recommendations to help protect salmon, such as choosing safer cleaning products, throwing away dog poop, washing your car at a carwash instead of your driveway, taking public transportation and more.

