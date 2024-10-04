The Puget Sound is home to families of orcas revered by Washington locals. However, according to data, the Southern Resident killer whale (SRKW) population is declining.

The Center for Whale Research (CWR) stated, in a news release Wednesday, that its census from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, revealed a drop in orcas from 75 to 73.

CWR said two adult males, K34 and L85, and the only whale born within the census period, male calf J60, died. However, some positive news: Calf L128 was born, but it was after the census date.

K34 lost his mother K13 in 2017, and “appeared to be in poor body condition,” therefore CWR labeled him as high-risk without a mother.

Researchers last saw K34 on July 7, 2023, near Swiftsure Bank.

CWR said L85 was last seen on August 18, 2023, and appeared somewhat thin. Photos from November showed the whale hadn’t lost more weight but he was not seen with his social group or other Southern Residents. Like K34, L85 lost its mother. However, L85 was adopted by L12 and later latched onto L25 after L12 died, according to the center.

CWR said L85 was one of the three oldest males in the population, along with J26 and J27 who were all born in 1991.

As for calf J60, CWR called his life “strange and tumultuous.”

J60 was initially photographed traveling with J40, however, the center said J40 was not visibly pregnant in late 2023.

CWR researchers first saw the calf on January 3, 2024, traveling with J16, “a post-reproductive female.” Then on January 7, J60 was seen swimming with J16’s daughter, J42.

Researchers believed J42 was pregnant in late 2023. However, photographs of her breaching (jumping out of the water), on December 21, 2023, indicated she was no longer pregnant and certainly not about to give birth.

CWR said the only other J pod female that was heavily pregnant in late 2023 was J46. Therefore, CWR assigned J46 as the potential mother of J60.

“It’s unclear whether this was a case of calf rejection, an inability of the mother to properly nurse the calf with other females attempting to help or kidnapping,” the news release stated.

The center said J60 didn’t appear to be putting on weight and wasn’t seen with the J pod when researchers encountered it on January 27, 2024. Therefore, CWR said J60 likely died sometime in early to mid-January.

Currently, there are 25 orcs in J pod, 15 in K pod and 34 in L pod, making 74 total orcas.

According to CWR, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported a growth rate of 2.3% over 28 years for the Southern Resident killer whale population. However, the center said in the last decade, every census showing population growth has been followed by a decline.

“The Center for Whale Research’s data clearly shows that survival rates are closely tied to Chinook salmon abundance, and there cannot be an effective recovery of the SRKW population without an increase in this crucial resource,” the news release stated. “Without sufficient prey abundance, the Southern Residents will simply not be able to sustain population growth.”

The SeaDoc Society’s website offers recommendations to help protect salmon, such as choosing safer cleaning products, throwing away dog poop, washing your car at a carwash instead of your driveway, taking public transportation and more.

