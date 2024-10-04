Dog recovering after falling off I-5 overpass, landing on car windshield

A dog fell from an overpass onto a moving car on Interstate 5 (I-5) late Thursday afternoon, and is now recovering from the unfortunate plummet.

Occurring just past the North 85th Street overpass on the highway, the driver of the car the dog landed on, Peregrin Jones, is still trying to make sense of what happened.

“At first, it was so bizarre that I couldn’t even really comprehend what was happening because, you know, all of a sudden, there’s a dog on the front of my car,” Jones told KIRO 7.

At about 4:50pm this afternoon a K-9 was reported to have come off the overpass NB I-5 near NE 85th. Reporting parties advised that the K-9 was alive and the pup was transported for medical are. There is some information unconfirmed that the K-9 was possibly thrown. 1/2 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 4, 2024

Jones immediately pulled over to the side of the road, finding the dog was still alive and alert, resting on top of the car. A few other drivers stopped to help before a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper arrived at the scene. The dog was then carefully transported to the backseat of another car.

“(The dog) was very calm as long as I was there and seemed to be interested in just staying put on the windshield, understanding that it should to protect itself,” Jones said.

At approximately 10 p.m., the dog was released from an ER at a veterinary medical center in Shoreline and sent home with her owner. Dubbed the miracle pup, KIRO 7 learned the dog’s name is Skye and that she did not have any “significant injuries” despite the scary fall. It is unclear how the dog fell from the overpass, but WSP is investigating the incident.

Contributing: KIRO 7

