Dog recovering after falling off I-5 overpass, landing on car windshield

Oct 4, 2024, 6:55 AM

dog I-5 windshield...

Skye the dog resting after landing on a car's windshield on I-5. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A dog fell from an overpass onto a moving car on Interstate 5 (I-5) late Thursday afternoon, and is now recovering from the unfortunate plummet.

Occurring just past the North 85th Street overpass on the highway, the driver of the car the dog landed on, Peregrin Jones, is still trying to make sense of what happened.

“At first, it was so bizarre that I couldn’t even really comprehend what was happening because, you know, all of a sudden, there’s a dog on the front of my car,” Jones told KIRO 7.

Jones immediately pulled over to the side of the road, finding the dog was still alive and alert, resting on top of the car. A few other drivers stopped to help before a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper arrived at the scene. The dog was then carefully transported to the backseat of another car.

“(The dog) was very calm as long as I was there and seemed to be interested in just staying put on the windshield, understanding that it should to protect itself,” Jones said.

At approximately 10 p.m., the dog was released from an ER at a veterinary medical center in Shoreline and sent home with her owner. Dubbed the miracle pup, KIRO 7 learned the dog’s name is Skye and that she did not have any “significant injuries” despite the scary fall. It is unclear how the dog fell from the overpass, but WSP is investigating the incident.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

