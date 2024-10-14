Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Vulnerable Renton resident reported missing after disappearing over weekend

Oct 14, 2024, 1:32 PM

renton missing...

Jesse Garrison, 30, is curently missing. (Photo courtesy of Renton Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Renton Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a missing persons alert for a man who allegedly disappeared over the weekend in Renton.

The missing person, Jesse Garrison, is 30 years old and was last seen Oct. 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue North.

More on missing individuals: Oregon girl one of 200 missing children found in nationwide operation

He is wearing a gray shirt with a white T-shirt underneath and black pants with black shoes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), he is vulnerable and people who know him are worried about his mental health.

If anyone sees Jesse, the missing Renton resident, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

