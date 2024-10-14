The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a missing persons alert for a man who allegedly disappeared over the weekend in Renton.

The missing person, Jesse Garrison, is 30 years old and was last seen Oct. 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue North.

More on missing individuals: Oregon girl one of 200 missing children found in nationwide operation

He is wearing a gray shirt with a white T-shirt underneath and black pants with black shoes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), he is vulnerable and people who know him are worried about his mental health.

Missing: Jesse Garrison. He was last seen around 8:30 pm in the 1200 block of Jefferson Ave N wearing white t-shirt under a gray shirt with black pants and black shoes. He’s 30-years-old, 6’1″ and weighs 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/0rLfcihrmZ — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) October 14, 2024

If anyone sees Jesse, the missing Renton resident, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.