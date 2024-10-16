Ready to participate in the Great ShakeOut on Thursday, October 17th at 10:17 a.m.? More than 1.3 million in Washington have already registered to do so. You can join the fun drill on the Washington State Great ShakeOut Registration Page. Registration will take just a few minutes.

Those that already have and can register include families, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, faith-based organizations, neighborhood groups and more.

The Great Shakeout is not just in Washington, but a worldwide event. Millions around the globe will participate by practicing drop, cover and hold under a desk, table, or other sturdy items in case of an earthquake. In recent years, many have had fun at work, school or elsewhere by taking photos and videos while under a table or desk and then posting them on social media.

The drill will kick off when the Emergency Alert System (EAS) is activated at 10:17 a.m. Thursday on the National Weather Service’s NOAA Weather Radio network statewide, and aired by all radio and TV broadcasters and cable systems, and that includes KIRO Newsradio at 97.3 FM, Seattle Sports 710 AM and KTTH 770 AM.

Recent earthquakes around Vancouver Island and surrounding Mt. Adams are reminders that Washington is earthquake country, the second most threatened state in the nation behind California. There are many earthquake faults around the region including the Tacoma fault, the Seattle fault, and the South Whidbey Island fault that geologic history has shown all can produce 7.0 magnitude quakes or greater.

There is also the Cascadia Subduction Zone about 100 miles off the coast that stretches from northern Vancouver Island to northern California. The last time that earthquake zone ‘let go’ was on January 26, 1700, with an estimated 9.0 magnitude. Shaking lasted for up to 5 minutes and generated a Pacific-wide tsunami with tsunami waves inundating coastal regions and into Western Washington interior waters.

Geologists indicate this earthquake source releases pressure about every 300 to 500 years, meaning it could occur at any time now. This subduction zone is similar to others around the Pacific Ocean basin, including the one off the coast of Japan that produced a major earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

“People living on or visiting the coastal areas where we have tsunami sirens should know that as close to 10:17 a.m. as possible, we will be testing the sirens with the full wailing capability,” Hollie Stark of Washington State Emergency Management said. “This is supposed to happen, so do not call 9-1-1.”

When a big earthquake occurs, it is also essential to know if you are in a low-lying coastal tsunami inundation hazard zone. Ground shaking may be the only warning before a tsunami waves arrive. Knowing in advance evacuation routes and where to move to higher ground, including vertical evacuation in multi-story buildings or towers, is imperative. Many outer Washington coastal schools will also practice their tsunami evacuation plans following the earthquake drill.

“Earthquakes have happened here in the past and they will happen again,” Stark said. “If you only think about earthquake protective actions once a year, ShakeOut is the time to do it while we are not in an actual emergency. Plus you can make your drill fun!”

The Washington state theme for this year’s Great ShakeOut is ‘What Can We Do Right Now?’

“If you ask yourself this question, we hope it helps you think of some steps you can take right now to make your home, work and life a bit safer from earthquakes,” Stark noted.

Earthquakes are no-notice events. This year’s Great ShakeOut earthquake drill also has a focus on being prepared and safe wherever you may be at the time an earthquake occurs. For instance, people spend about a third of their lives asleep. Schools use this event as their October monthly emergency drill.

It is crucial to consider earthquake safety actions wherever you may be when a quake strikes. Communication with loved ones and work staff is also important. Phone systems will likely be overwhelmed in the wake of a quake.

Having a backup communication plan can be critical. The Great ShakeOut drill offers the chance to practice your backup communication plan. Know in advance how and who to reach in case phone and power systems go out of service.

“Do a home hazard hunt,” Stark said. “Check with your students and their schools’ reunification plans, sign up for local alerts and learn more about earthquake early warning at mil.wa.gov/alerts.”

To register for the Great ShakeOut Washington and learn more information about this annual earthquake drill and how to better prepare your home, workplace, school and more for earthquakes, visit the Great ShakeOut’s website.

Thursday morning’s Great Shakeout drill will offer the opportunity to practice dropping, covering and holding on under a sturdy structure for a minute, and have fun doing it.

Ted Buehner is meteorologist for KIRO Newsradio