Second, third earthquakes in a week shake up Western Washington

Sep 30, 2024, 11:08 PM

Image: This screenshot captures the MyNorthwest earthquake tracker during the afternoon of Sept. 30...

This screenshot captures the MyNorthwest earthquake tracker during the afternoon of Sept. 30, 2024. (MyNorthwest image)

(MyNorthwest image)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed magnitude 3.0 and magnitude 2.6 earthquakes hit Western Washington Sunday.

Washington felt the first tremor of the day — the magnitude 3.0 earthquake — shortly after 7:45 a.m. The epicenter was located less than a mile from Enetai, the agency reported. The USGS also noted Bremerton (two miles away), Bainbridge Island (3.6 miles) and Port Orchard (4.5 miles)  as “nearby places” to the tremor. It was also about 40 miles away from Olympia.

In addition, the earthquake had a depth of over 16.8 miles (about 27 kilometers), according to the USGS and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

There were nearly 190 responses to the USGS about feeling the tremor in some fashion.

Washington felt the second tremor of the day Sunday — the magnitude 2.6 earthquake — just before 2:15 p.m. The epicenter was located near the same location of the first, a little over a mile from Enetai, the USGS reported.

More information: Check out the MyNorthwest Earthquake Tracker

The earthquake also had a depth of over 19 miles (about 31 kilometers), according to the USGS and the PNSN.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, there were very few reports of people feeling the later earthquake. In addition, neither tremor spurred any messages or posts on X, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

Third Washington earthquake over 2.6 in 7 days

An earthquake also hit near the San Juan Islands early in the morning last Thursday. The USGS reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 4:05 a.m. between San Juan Island and Brentwood Bay, about 12 miles northeast of Victoria, British Columbia.

Previous coverage: Earthquake may have shaken up Northern Washington residents

The USGS website showed the tremor was felt all the way down near Olympia. No damage was reported.

The PNSN website showed last Thursday’s earthquake was by far the largest in the area in recent weeks.

Why you didn’t get an alert about any of the recent earthquakes

For those users who signed up for alerts in the past wondering why none popped up on their phones after the last three earthquakes, that’s because they weren’t big enough seismic events. The magnitude 4.0, 3.0 and 2.6 earthquakes fell under the threshold needed to trigger automated alerts.

“For some of the apps, like MyShake, which you can download on your phone, that’s still set at a magnitude 4.5 threshold and this didn’t quite meet those thresholds,” Harold Tobin of the PNSN told KIRO Newsradio after a magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit the region in October 2023.

Alerts and suggestions: Public is urged to keep at least 1 emergency kit

MyShake delivers the USGS’ ShakeAlert across Washington, Oregon and California. It is operated out of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory at the University of California Berkeley and run in partnership with the USGS and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest; Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

