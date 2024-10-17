Close
Pregnant woman from Auburn missing since Oct. 13

Oct 17, 2024, 11:34 AM

woman auburn missing...

Jackelin Perez, who's been missing since Oct. 13. (Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

BY FRANK SUMRALL

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the suspicious disappearance of Jackelin Perez, who’s been missing since Oct. 13.

Perez is six weeks pregnant and recently immigrated from Guatemala with her husband. She speaks limited English.

More missing individuals in WA: Wreckage of crashed Navy jet out of Whidbey Island found, crew remains missing

“Detectives believe there is credible evidence suggesting that Jackelin was taken from her home under duress, and they do not believe this was random,” the Auburn Police Department said in a statement. “The police are diligently pursuing multiple leads but have not yet located her.”

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 111 pounds. She also has a scar on her left cheek.

Missing individuals who’ve been found: Missing Pullman girl, 2, found alive with couple who fled to Mexico

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at (253) 288-7403.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Pregnant woman from Auburn missing since Oct. 13