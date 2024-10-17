The Seattle Humane Society has received dozens of kittens in the wake of recent hurricanes.

According to the animal shelter, 60 kittens arrived at Paine Field Wednesday night from a hurricane zone in Tennessee.

“This was a Greater Good Charities flight, which they call Good Flights,” Brandon Macz with Seattle Humane stated in an email to MyNorthwest on Thursday.

Macz told KIRO Newsradio the pets were all up for adoption before Hurricane Helene hit three weeks ago.

“Yeah, these are kittens who are from multiple shelters in Tennessee, and they were already available for adoption prior to Hurricane Helene,” he said.

The Noah Center in Snohomish County and the Kitsap Humane Society also took in some of the displaced kittens. However, Macz added that Seattle Humane is giving the kittens some extra care as many of them were found to have ringworm and the rest are in surgery to get spayed/neutered.

“We’ve brought them in, they’ve gotten their intakes, and they’re getting a little extra TLC before they’re available for adoption,” he said.

According to a news release from the Development Director at Seattle Humane Dr. Chase Huffman, by bringing the rescues to Seattle, more room is being made for newly displaced and injured pets in shelters at the heart of disaster areas, giving them a chance to reunite with families.

“Please consider making a donation today to support the care of these hurricane survivors,” Huffman stated in the release. “Your gift will provide essential medical treatment, food, and a safe place for these pets as they recover. Every dollar makes a difference in their journey to health and happiness.”

To donate to the shelter and learn more about adoption, visit Seattle Humane’s website.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest and Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio