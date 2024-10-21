Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Former KIRO 7 Sports Anchor Tony Ventrella has passed away

Oct 20, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 9:51 am

tony ventrella...

Tony Ventrella at Lumen Field (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Tony Ventrella, former sports anchor with KIRO 7 and a sportscasting staple in the Pacific Northwest, has passed away at the age of 80.

His son, Peter Ventrella, shared the news on social media with a heartfelt message, “It is with a very heavy heart that it was my Dad’s time to go do the great sportscast in the sky. He was loved by many, and passed away peacefully last night surrounded by loved ones. I will miss you Dad.”

Ventrella worked at all four Seattle TV stations for over 20 years, as well as with the Seattle Seahawks as a digital media host. He was with KIRO 7 as a sports anchor from 1994-2002. During his career, he won three Emmy Awards.

In 2016, Tony Ventrella sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 8th Congressional District of Washington. Ventrella withdrew from the race before the primary, but he still won the nomination. As a result, Ventrella relaunched his campaign. Instead of accepting donations, he asked that any potential donations be donated to charity instead.

The Seattle sports community across Western Washington joined together in remembering his life and honoring his legacy. The Seattle Mariners shared, “His passion and dedication to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest will always be remembered.”

Adding to the tributes, the Seattle Seahawks highlighted Ventrella as a fixture in the community and sports media landscape for more than 40 years, and remembered him for his positivity, love and deep passion for the City of Seattle and Seattle sports.

 

MyNorthwest News

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Social Security is the plane heading toward the cliff, presidential candidates not helping

The Social Security Trust Fund could run out of money in six years if Donald Trump is re-elected. Kamala Harris not much better.

60 minutes ago

Image: Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans, a 31-year-old naval flight officer from California, and Lt. Sere...

Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan

2 crewmembers who died in US Navy jet crash near Mt. Rainier identified

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday the two missing aviators on the jet out of Whidbey Island that crashed last week died.

1 hour ago

Tony Ventrella was much more than a broadcaster, he was a great human. (Photo: Tony Ventrella famil...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle’s Tony Ventrella: ‘A great and honorable man’

In a business of cutthroat competition, Tony Ventrella was always a great and honorable man. I knew him for 30 years.

5 hours ago

doh avian influenza...

Frank Sumrall

First potential case of avian influenza being investigated in Franklin County

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) announced it is investigating potential cases of avian influenza in Franklin County.

5 hours ago

tony ventrella...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Former KIRO 7 Sports Anchor Tony Ventrella has passed away

Tony Ventrella, former sports anchor with KIRO 7 and a sportscasting staple in the Pacific Northwest, has passed away at the age of 80.

19 hours ago

Several suspects fired shots Sunday morning at people gathered at a memorial for a woman killed a d...

Tom Brock

Shooters target mourners at Capitol Hill memorial site

Suspects fired shots at people gathered at a memorial to mourn the death of a woman shot a day earlier on Capitol Hill.

1 day ago

Former KIRO 7 Sports Anchor Tony Ventrella has passed away