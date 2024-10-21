Former KIRO 7 Sports Anchor Tony Ventrella has passed away

Tony Ventrella, former sports anchor with KIRO 7 and a sportscasting staple in the Pacific Northwest, has passed away at the age of 80.

His son, Peter Ventrella, shared the news on social media with a heartfelt message, “It is with a very heavy heart that it was my Dad’s time to go do the great sportscast in the sky. He was loved by many, and passed away peacefully last night surrounded by loved ones. I will miss you Dad.”

Ventrella worked at all four Seattle TV stations for over 20 years, as well as with the Seattle Seahawks as a digital media host. He was with KIRO 7 as a sports anchor from 1994-2002. During his career, he won three Emmy Awards.

In 2016, Tony Ventrella sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 8th Congressional District of Washington. Ventrella withdrew from the race before the primary, but he still won the nomination. As a result, Ventrella relaunched his campaign. Instead of accepting donations, he asked that any potential donations be donated to charity instead.

The Seattle sports community across Western Washington joined together in remembering his life and honoring his legacy. The Seattle Mariners shared, “His passion and dedication to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest will always be remembered.”

Adding to the tributes, the Seattle Seahawks highlighted Ventrella as a fixture in the community and sports media landscape for more than 40 years, and remembered him for his positivity, love and deep passion for the City of Seattle and Seattle sports.

We are saddened by the passing of our friend Tony Ventrella. As a fixture in our community and sports media landscape for more than 40 years, Tony had a deep passion for the City of Seattle and Seattle sports. His positivity and love for others will be remembered by all. We will… pic.twitter.com/BQGDfSTUV4 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 20, 2024