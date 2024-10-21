We’ve heard it so many times now that it must be true: the alternative version of January 6:

“The crowd was unbelievable,” former president Donald Trump said. “The love in the air, I have not seen anything like it.”

He’s said it many times before:

“There was also a love fest between the police, the capitol police, and the people that walked down to the capitol.”

He said it again yesterday on FOX News. I assume he’s talking about the peaceful part – the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

Dave Ross: Denial is still in style when it comes to election results

But his critics naturally accuse him of glossing over what followed – the guillotine, the vandalism, the targeting of the Vice President and members of Congress, the 140 people who were injured – or worse.

But this seems to be his sincere belief: that since it began as a peaceful protest – that’s what matters.

What’s significant to me –is that he didn’t always think that way.

More Dave: Don’t criticize the man who’s giving you cheaper gas … if only for an hour

During the 2020 CHOP occupation here in Seattle, when mayor Jenny Durkan said the occupation might lead to a “Summer of Love” – he threatened to send troops in. Back then he said “These liberal Dems don’t have a clue.”

But now – he seems to have evolved. A peaceful INTENTION is all that matters. Maybe he’s decided the way to own the libs is by becoming one. I don’t know. But in any case, despite his reluctance to protect the Capitol, polls show he has the support of about half the country, so all we can do is accept that for millions of Americans, January 6 was a love fest, just like Seattle’s CHOP occupation was a summer of love. Jenny Durkan has been vindicated.

